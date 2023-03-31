With more than 30 years of experience in the communications business, Shane Riggs has worked for newspapers, in television, radio (he once hosted his own radio call-in talk show!) and public relations. He has been in the magazine business for nearly 18 years now -- winning Magazine of the Year for Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland in 2020 and 2021.
He was promoted to regional managing editor in 2022 which propelled him to oversee the editorial department of Johnstown Magazine and capture Magazine of the Year honors here earlier this year for the first time since 2008.
Shane has also written four plays, one of which is staged somewhere "in some wonderful community theatre" at least once a year. He is the author of the Song of the Red Sparrow novel trilogy. And a song he cowrote reached number three on the Amazon and SongBaby Independent charts - twice.