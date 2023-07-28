La La La La Bamba!
50 Years in 90 Minutes
With a bit of a laugh, Steve Berlin said he wished he knew what fans should expect when they come to hear him and his Los Lobos bandmates headline the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival at Peoples Natural Gas Park on August 5.
“In all seriousness, I would assume, because it’s our 50th anniversary, we’re probably going to be playing, trying to somehow or anther encapsulate 50 years into 90 minutes, I guess,” Berlin said during a recent podcast interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “Seems impossible. But we’ll try and touch on, I would think, every iteration, every era, I guess.”
- Dave Suter
