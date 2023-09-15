Johnstown Magazine Managing Editor Shane Riggs celebrated his 36th year a professional journalist in April of this year. He was first paid as a photographer when he attended and photographed live concerts in Northeast Ohio.
He has worked in television, print, newspapers, and even once hosted his own radio call-in show for two different radio stations. To this day, his speed dial on his cell phone includes the numbers of celebrities he grew up watching on television who he now considers friends.
Shane Riggs is the author of three novels and five plays. Two of his plays are produced somewhere in the country at least once a year. A Funk-O Pop collectible in his likeness named "Mr. Editor" was released in 2019.
In 2023 - during Mr. Riggs' first year as managing editor -- Johnstown Magazine was awarded Magazine of the Year by its parent company CHNI for the first time in 16 years.