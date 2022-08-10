Shane Riggs is an award winning journalist with 35 years (this year) experience in communication and journalism. Shane has worked in radio, television, and print. While living in Ohio, he was a radio talk show host, a television news producer, and the managing editor for the Sun Journal newspaper group in North Canton.
For the last seventeen years he has been in the magazine business. He was the founding editor of Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland which this year won Magazine of the Year honors by our parent company for the second year in a row.
An avid photographer, Shane is also the author of three novels and four professionally produced plays. A theatre group in Indepedence, Missouri just staged one of his works recently. And the Cumberland Theatre will be giving his new play its first initial workshopped reading in September.
Shane can be reached at sriggs@johnstownmag.com