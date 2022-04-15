A vision, a process and a whole lot of patience and grit.
It’s this combination that led to the formation of Marsh Construction 22 years ago.
Manpower, materials and money play essential roles, too, but without the vision and the accompanying energy, Marsh Construction might have remained only a name.
Owned by Bill and Lisa Marsh of Mineral Point, Marsh Construction was launched as a business in January 2000, and incorporated about seven years later when they started building homes.
“Over the years we’ve done everything from very small jobs to complete renovations,” Lisa says. “When we first started, we did work for the Johnstown Housing Authority – kitchens, siding, handrails, playgrounds. Then we started flipping houses. We bought some really rough places, overhauled them, and then sold them.
“One of the first houses we did … we had no power at first and took the entire top floor off with chainsaws before building a new second floor.
“We’ve done regular roofing, metal roofing, roof cleaning.
“Then we got involved with a panelized manufacturer in Selinsgrove (Snyder County) and started building spec homes. After the housing market took a hit, we got into additions and remodeling. For several years, we were an independent contractor for a large chain, installing kitchens and baths.”
In the midst of real life and business, the couple nursed their dream of building a home for themselves.
Twenty-five years in preparation, the home finally became a reality in May 2021.
“Other things always took precedence and the project got pushed aside,” Lisa says.
“But it was worth waiting for.”
The couple started with a peat moss septic system in 2019, set the foundation in July 2020, and then framing began. By August 2020, they were under roof and ready to work on the inside. In the spring of 2021, the family moved into its new 3,360-square-foot home.
The project gave them the opportunity to expand their experience in installing a peat moss septic system and a geothermal heat system, both new to their repertoire of expertise. But reflecting their meticulous attention to detail and processes, the undertaking proved a success.
In all their building endeavors, both Bill and Lisa Marsh are quick to credit their reliable workers for establishing a solid reputation. Chief among the staff, Shawn Grumling, a resident of the West End, stands out as very dependable.
Lisa says Shawn “has stuck with us through thick and thin” over the 20 years that the company has been in business.
“He is skilled in everything from planning to rough carpentry through the details of finishing. He has an eye for coordinating materials and is great with customers. We have been blessed with many good workers over the years but he is the one that we can say has contributed to our reputation, customers’ trust, and reliability.”
Given that a majority of their work comes from repeat customers and referrals, a consistent and established standard of customer care and service has enabled Marsh Construction to focus on the details of a project. “We can provide the personal attention needed to ensure the project is done to the customer’s specification and within their budget,” Lisa says.
While the company has the skill and expertise for building from scratch, it plans to focus more on kitchen and bathroom remodels, capitalizing on meticulous attention to detail and precision.
Before Marsh Construction became an entity, Bill, 55, was a steelworker with Bethlehem Steel and then Johnstown America Corp. He went back to school, earning an associate degree in architectural drafting and design, and started Marsh Construction shortly afterward.
Lisa, who holds an associate degree in accounting, worked in Accounting and Roadway Programs in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for several years and assisted Bill in the evenings and on weekends until their daughter, Angelica, now 10, was born.
“I retired to stay at home with her and then became devoted to homeschooling her. Now, I’m more of an office administrator, handling material ordering and working with customers, estimating and planning projects.”
Besides office administrator and homeschooling mom, Lisa also plays a leading role in G.L.O.W., a homeschool co-op that meets at Oakland United Methodist Church. Both Bill and Lisa have taught enrichment classes for G.L.O.W.
“We’re blessed to serve the area we’ve both grown up in and have lived all of our lives,” Lisa says. “It’s nice when you drive through an area and see all of the places you’ve worked or when you’re out and see past customers. When they recommend you to their family and friends, it’s an honor.
Bill and Lisa Marsh may be contacted at marshconstruction@atlanticbb.net or (814) 536-0825.