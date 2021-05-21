Chad McLaren will tell you he bought his beautiful three-bedroom home in Johnstown’s Morrellville neighborhood for the price of a used Honda Accord. The ability to own a home without going into crazy debt is one of the many things that drew McLaren back to his hometown region and away from life in the big city. Both McLaren, and his husband, Austin Hoffman, have a goal of living life debt free.
“Living the places we used to live – Washington D.C.; Norfolk, Virginia; even Pittsburgh made that a pretty long- term goal,” McLaren says. “Chances are you are going to have a 30-year mortgage. You pay for the house three times over just paying off the mortgage. Here, our goal was achievable. We bought the house for cash.”
cLaren and Hoffman’s home was built in 1916, but amazingly it needed only some inexpensive, cosmetic updates. And, despite the fact that they have it beautifully decorated and looks like something out of a magazine, they do not anticipate it being home forever.
“Our goal eventually is to buy a place in downtown Johntown,” McLaren says. The reason? “All our friends are down there, we love the walkability, it’s the heart of the region, it’s interesting, it’s centrally located.”
Affordability is just one of many things attracting young professionals back to this region. Clean air, outdoor recreation and being closer to family also are draws. But affordability, particularly less expensive housing, is a big one.
When you check out the 2021 Cost of Living Calculator (www.bestplaces.net/cost-of-living/) you quickly see a difference. That data show Johnstown is 53.8% cheaper than living in Alexandria, Virginia; 21.5% cheaper than Baltimore; 31.6% cheaper than Philadelphia; and a whopping 60.6% cheaper than Montclair, New Jersey.
The cost-of-living index takes into account housing and utilities, but also things such as healthcare, transportation, childcare and groceries.
McLaren, a Navy reservist, is currently a full-time student getting a degree in urban planning through the GI Bill. Hoffman, a registered nurse, worked remotely throughout the pandemic and soon will start a new job with a hybrid schedule, some in-office and some at home.
Flexible work schedules, which became a necessity for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a trend not likely to change. Deborah Smith Cook, an expert in remote work, says both individuals and organizations are beginning to see the value of a hybrid work environment.
“A 2020 Flexjobs Survey shows 65% of respondents want to be full-time remote employees post-pandemic, and 31% want a hybrid work environment,” says Smith Cook.
“That’s 96% of those surveyed who desire some form of remote work.”
The ability to work from anywhere is leading to another trend of people moving, many away from big cities.
“Anywhere from 12 to 23 million Americans are planning to move as a result of remote work,” adds Smith Cook. “An analysis of U.S. Postal Service change of address requests shows an increase of nearly 94,000 from the same period last year.”
SEATTLE
~ TRANSPLANTS ~
Jay and Nikki Forde own a successful website design business in Seattle, Washington, but they now call the Coopersdale section of Johnstown home.
Remote work allows these empty nesters to work from anywhere and they were looking for a lifestyle with a slower pace, lower cost of living and higher quality of life.
“We fell in love with the beauty of this region and its rich history,” Nikki says.
“In Seattle, there are millions of people, lots of crowds and traffic. We wanted a simpler life.”
The couple say they were blown away by the low price they paid for their new home and they also cannot get over their neighbors. “People are so friendly,” Jay says. “They really take the time to talk with you and get to know you. That did not happen as much in Seattle. People were always in a hurry.”
Jay’s advice to those who live in Johns-town: “Become a tourist in your own town, explore your surroundings. Sometimes when you live someplace for a long time, you take it for granted and don’t realize how great it is.”
WORK WHERE
~ YOU PLAY ~
“If you can work from anywhere, why not work where you want to play?” That is the theory for Mike Cook, an outdoor enthusiast and creator of Johnstown’s increasingly popular Inclined Plane downhill mountain bike trails. “I would tell someone from outside the area that our region is absolutely stunning, it’s beautiful all four seasons. If we were going to take anything positive away from the whole COVID-19 crisis, it is that people are going to start looking at smaller towns like Johnstown as a place to live because we’re realizing that it’s possible to remotely work for a company in a bigger city from a place like Johnstown. And if you’re currently living in a big city and you have to commute to get recreation, why not just move to where the recreation is?”
Recreation was a definite draw for McLaren and Hoffman. “We love to hike and bike, and we have such great opportunities in this region,” Hoffman says. Another thing that excites the couple is the ability to invest in the region.
“We have our professional lives, but we both want to do something on the entrepreneurial track, and here, anything is possible,” McLaren says. “It’s not like you are going to be starting out with a massive half a million-dollar loan. You can try stuff and see what works.”
~ HOMES SALES ~
As the couple look for their next investment opportunity, they may find more competition for good deals. Local realtors are seeing a dramatic uptick in home sales. Sue Lease, associate broker/owner of RE/MAX Power Associates, says she has never seen anything like it in her 31 years as a realtor.
“We are getting a lot of calls from people outside of the area,” Lease says. “Last Thursday, we listed a house and by Monday we had five offers, four over the asking price.” Lease says sales volume is up 29% in the past year despite being shut down for two months during the pandemic. Her experience is similar to other real estate agents in the region.
“The average sold price has increased $10,000 dollars,” says RE/MAX Realtor Bob Colvin. “At the same time, days on the market have dropped by 30 plus.”
McLaren and Hoffman don’t mind the idea that others are following their lead. In fact, they’d encourage more people to consider Johnstown. “You run into people who say, ‘why move back to Johnstown?’ and I say, ‘Why not?’ It is an incredible place to be.”