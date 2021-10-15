Each year, Johnstown Magazine highlights
some of the brave individuals who faced
a breast cancer diagnosis and plowed their way through.
Lynnette LaPorta of Johnstown was 34 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her children were just 4 and 9.
Now 52 and an 18-year survivor, she has never forgotten the challenges of dealing with breast cancer. Lynnette, who says she does all she can to support and educate others going through the same ordeal, also had an aunt and cousin who went through breast cancer and lost a sister-in-law to the disease.
Lynnette discovered the lump in her breast Sept. 30, 2003, while doing a self exam in the shower.
A diagnosis of breast cancer was followed by a lumpectomy and four chemotherapy treatments. “I lost all my hair within two weeks of the first treatment,” she recalls.
“Those first treatments were tough. I was constantly sick and always in bed. I wanted to stop, but my doctor offered another type of chemo that wouldn’t make me as sick, so I continued my last two treatments.
“Then I had 32 treatments of radiation.”
Lynette grandparents raised her, adopting her when she was 5, and she says her most vivid memory of that time was telling her grandmother that she had cancer.
Another memory sticks with her.
“The day I had my surgery, I went to my oldest daughter’s cheer practice that night,” she says.
Although 30 lymph nodes had been removed, Lynnette says her daughter believed they had taken off her entire arm.
“The smile on her face when I walked into the gym was priceless. That’s also a memory I will never forget.”
She says the most difficult part was loosing her hair and “having my small children watch me go through all this.”
Lynnette says her life has gone back to pretty much what it was before her diagnosis.
“It didn’t really change anything. I go on every day, just like I did before.”
She emphasizes how important it is for women to get yearly mammograms. “The best detection is early detection.”
She also has advice for those dealing with breast cancer. “Never, ever give up. Keep positive.
“We are all in this together and when you have family and friends as a support system you can get through anything.”
Lynnette says three words are crucial to get through breast cancer: faith, hope and love.
She says she had all three and it made all the difference.