People often complain that there is not enough to do in Johnstown.
In fact, you can find vibrant communities and active groups to be a part of that mentor youth, offer scholarships, document the area, conserve the outdoors as well as provide camaraderie in activities that you enjoy doing.
We highlight six groups that you should know about along with a list of others for you to explore.
Benscreek Canoe
and Kayak Club (BCKC)
The Benscreek Canoe and Kayak Club is a group of paddlers from the Alleghenies region of Pennsylvania established in 1970.
Members share a common interest in the outdoors and boating. Their purpose is simply to promote the enjoyment, challenge, safety and camaraderie of kayaking and canoeing.
The club also is quite involved with issues such as stream access, whitewater/conservation dam releases and the remediation of environmental threats.
The club hosts several events each year including kayak roll classes at the YMCA, the Stonycreek Rendezvous and Kiski-Conemaugh River Sojourn.
According to Stephen Podratsky, vice-president of BCKC, May 20 through 22 will be the 30th anniversary of the Stonycreek Rendezvous. The event, held at Greenhouse Park, drew a crowd of 1,000 last year with over half of the participants traveling more than 60 miles to attend the event.
BCKC makes three trips to the middle Youghiogheny River each year along with three full-moon paddles at the Quemahoning Reservoir in June, July and August of each year.
Find out more information at benscreekcanoeclub.com
Laurel Highlands On and Off-Road Bicycling Association (LHORBA)
Laurel Highlands On and Off-Road Bicycling Association is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization established in 1999 devoted to the promotion of the sport of bicycling.
Member view the sport as a vehicle to promote low-impact outdoor recreation and conservation. They also promote bicycling opportunities that are environmentally and socially responsible, while providing economic benefits for businesses in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
There are year-round opportunities to ride and make friends among the 300 members who share a passion for biking in any form - road riding, trail riding or mountain biking.
Paul Godish, president of LHORBA, says the organization is dedicated to protecting and enhancing bicycling opportunities by providing fun, safe bicycling experiences and social events for the bicycling community; educating and encouraging riders through organized outings and events and community involvement; promoting responsible riding and ethical behavior among the bicycling community; working together with landowners and managers to improve trails and facilities; working with other groups to ensure a quality trail and road experience for all users; and efforts to increase the diversity of the bicycling community.
LHORBA’s community involvement includes working with Variety, a children’s charity in Pittsburgh. Variety provides custom-built bikes for special needs children. Custom bikes cost about $1,800 to make, and over the past 6 years LHORBA has funded five bikes.
Their intention is to do one every year.
The mountain bike branch of the club maintains existing trails and establishes new ones at Bedford Springs Resort, Blue Knob State Park and Resort, Forbes State Forest, Gallitzin State Forest, Highland Park, Quemahoning (Que) Reservoir, Shawnee State Park and Yellow Creek State Park.
They have logged 13,000 volunteer hours to date.
LHORBA started building trails at Quemahoning Reservoir in 2016 with a grand opening in summer 2019 of a 20-mile loop around the reservoir.
Since then, there has been an addition six miles of trails. The goal is to have 30 miles of trails at that location.
Anyone interested in building and maintenance of trails can contact Kevin Campbell at kevinwhat@gmail.com
There are organized mountain bike rides for all skill levels every Tuesday throughout the year. Participants meet at 5:30 p.m. at different locations. After the rides are over, everybody usually gets together for dinner.
In 2010, LHORBA started developing the road riding segment of the club with a ride of 11.5 miles around the dam.
Members meet at the Que dam entrance at 6 p.m. Wednesdays from May to September. After the ride, members have dinner together at different restaurants in the area.
A group of road riders started rail trail rides 2013.
That became very popular and sparked another level of growth for the club – rides on the Ghost Town trail. Riders meet at the Dilltown trail head from 5:30-6 p.m. from May to September with dinner afterwards.
The annual kick off party is planned for late April. There also are four club rides/picnics in June, July, August and September each year with the club sponsoring the main course.
“I got involved because the group supports mountain biking, says Shane Stoehr, a LHORBA member for over 10 years. “They are like-minded individuals who support outdoor recreation and trail advocacy.”
Paul Godish says the low annual membership fees ($15 for individuals and $20 for families) makes the group accessable to anyone.
“While it is true that you don’t have to belong to an organization to enjoy the benefits of cycling, I say why won’t you,” Godish says. “Why not join an organization that gives so much to its community and each other – especially when the cost is so little?”
Find out more about LHORBA at lhorba.org
Greater Johnstown Camera Club (GJCC)
Founded in 1938, the Greater Johnstown Camera Club (GJCC) is dedicated to being an active force in the community, giving back through photography.
During its long history, the club has sponsored formal classes and seminars to help members sharpen their skills.
In 2012, the club undertook a project with the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce to gather recent pictures of the local area which the chamber sent to the Pennsylvania Film Commission.
Club members participate in youth mentoring programs for at risk youth with Goodwill Industries of the Conemaugh Valley. They also assisted the Steeples group by documenting West End churches prior to their closing by the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese.
The club also photographs Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally each year.
The GJCC promotes photography through its public activities and shows. The club maintains a permanent exhibit at the Laurel View Village nursing home. It also displays work periodically at the Cambria County Library Downtown and holds a annual public photo competition open to all photographers as well as a members’ only show each year.
In November 2018, the club celebrated 80 years of members sharing creative possibilities. According to Bryan Smith, vice-president, the GJCC and its 40 members meet at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/GreaterJohnstownCameraClub
The Rotary
The Rotary Club of Johnstown was founded in 1905. It is a business networking, service and philanthropic organization with 40 members.
The club is part of a world-wide organization in 183 countries which is the only non governmental organization to have a seat at the United Nations.
Rotary’s mission is making connections and giving back to the community. One of its signature achievements was to eradicate polio from the world in 1986.
According to Michael M. Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Rotary Club, the group partners with the Salvation Army’s food bank, the Cambria County Conservancy, the Women’s Help Center and local school districts.
The club provides a dictionary to every third grader in the Johnstown area. It maintains the parklet at the corner of Haynes and Clinton streets and the international flags at the Inclined Plane.
Every year the organization holds a golf outing to raise money for $2,500 scholarships given to high school students each year. In addition, the club gives a Peace Scholarship.
Pitt-Johnstown hosts a Rotaract group, an arm of the Rotary at the university level to help with mentoring students. A middle school group, Interact, is active in the Greater Johnstown School District and in the Westmont Middle School. The two school groups teach students how to give back to the community.
The club meets at noon Wednesdays at different local restaurants.
Anyone interested in becoming a member, is asked to attend three meetings and “give of their time, talent and treasure,” Cashaw says.
More information about the Rotary Club of Johnstown can be found on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofJohnstown
Cambria County Library
Downtown & Highland
Community Library
The Cambria County Library Downtown offers a variety of clubs for adults.
Richard Hess, information support staff, recommends the Book on Tap Club which meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at various local restaurants. The group votes on what books it will read every quarter and has 10 to 12 regular members.
Joyce Homan, reference librarian, hosts the book club A Novel Idea that meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the library’s first-floor community room. The group reads both fiction and nonfiction.
The Mahjong Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays in the first-floor community room. Started by Johnstown native and library patron, Gail Hopfer, the club was formed in 2012. Like the Western card game rummy, Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy and luck played with a set of 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols. In most variations, each player begins by receiving 13 tiles, and the game is played in sets of four players.
The library also hosts Hooked-on Crochet Club which meets from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays.
More information on these and other events at the library can be found at its website www.cclsys.org.
The Highland Community Library hosts the Afternoon Book Club that meets from 1 to 2 p.m. the last Thursday of each month. The adult group reads a variety of popular fiction and nonfiction.
“New members are always welcome,” Ashlee Keil, library director, says. Eight to ten patrons are in this group.
The Podcast Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. Bringing the book club concept to podcasts, this club chooses a theme every month and curates a podcast playlist which includes 3 to 5 episodes.
The Highland Community Library had an array of other clubs whose attendance were affected by the pandemic.
Check the website www.cclsys.org/highland or call the library at (814) 266-5610 for more information.
Woodcarvers Club
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is thrilled to be amping up for the rekindling of the Woodcarvers Club after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
The club is geared toward amateur/novice, intermediate and experienced woodcarvers who come together to enjoy sharing knowledge on carving.
Meetings are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carvers are welcome; there is a monthly meeting contribution of $3.
Find out more information at caccc.org.
“This is such a beautiful medium and we are so happy to have the carvers back,” Angela R. Godin, the center’s executive director, says.
“They will be meeting in the iconic log house which only adds to the club’s atmosphere.
“This is one more way to keep the arts alive. The coordinator, Dale Thompson, is an avid and talented carver and our regular wood carving instructor. We are fortunate to have him affiliated with our organization.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.