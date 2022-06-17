Listen Up – The Rusty Shackles

Ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for The Rusty Shackles.
Edward Locher, lead singer and rhythm guitarist, introduces the group to Johnstown Magazine.
The Rusty Shackles is an Americana band consisting of four members: Locher; Chris Verbano, bass player; Adam Milkovich, lead guitarist and harmony vocalist; and Luke Harrison, drummer.
The four are all Johnstown natives.
They bumped into each other by chance, had similar tastes in music and decided to collaborate.
Locher says he will never forget “wow moment” he felt the first time he was able to hear a recording of the group performing together.
“It inspired us to pursue music and form our band,” he says.
The Rusty Shackles got its name from an episode of television’s “King of the Hill.”
Dale Gribble, a character from the popular show, used the alias Rusty Shackleford to hide from the government.
Verbano suggested the name and Locher notes that The Rusty Shackles is a reference to the “Rust Belt,” a region in the United States that faced a significant industrial decline in the 1980s.
The band’s sound is a blend of folk, country and heartland-era rock.
All of the songs are originals which play well to the local audiences.
“Our connection to Johnstown runs much deeper than a place to live,” Locher says. “We draw inspiration to write our songs from the town’s history, current events and the residents who give the town life.”
Locher shares that his favorite song from The Rusty Shackles is an original, “The One Hundred-Twelve.” It is a beautiful and moving tribute to remember the 112 miners killed in the Rolling Mill Mine explosion on July 10, 1902, in Johnstown.
“We owe many thanks to the Johns-town community, who gave us our start. In the future, we would like to play in other towns and cities to expand our reach.”
The Rusty Shackles would like their fans to remember them by the songs they write and their performance on stage.
“The music we play is far more important than any message I can deliver on my own,” Locher says.
The group is scheduled to play as part of Flood City Music Festival on July 29.
If you are interested in upcoming shows, you can follow The Rusty Shackles on their Facebook and Instagram page: @the_rusty_shackles.