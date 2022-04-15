From orthodontic assistant/lab tech to herb grower to owner of Piro’s Herbs, Karen Piro loves having her own business and teaching customers about herbs.
How did you get interested in herbs?
Gardening has always been a part of my life. My father put a garden in every spring. When I was in my 20s, I started doing yoga and subscribed to Yoga Journal. There were always articles about herbs and how to use them in cooking and medicinally. I bought a few books to learn more and I was hooked. I have a cup of herbal tea every day.
How did you decide to make a business of it?
I love gardening and always dreamed of having my own greenhouse. After 30 years in the dental field, I decided to start a little greenhouse business. I spent 2018 planning and researching what I needed to have to start my business.
How did you start out?
My husband, Ron, built my greenhouse in January 2019. He is always a huge help to me. The greenhouse is 12 feet by 25 feet. It also is heated, so I can get a jump start planting in late winter. I also have two large, three-tier, grow-light systems in our sunroom. Seed starting begins in January. By the end of April, my greenhouse is full. It’s fun to be in there on a sunny snowy day when the temperature outside is cold, and the temperature inside is 80-90 degrees.
Tells us about your operation. How big is it?
I do not have set hours of operation, but have many customers call or message me and we set a time for them to come. You also can find me at the Westmont Farmers Market, Sunday Market at the Green on Chestnut Street in Cambria City and Art Walk in the Park in Westmont at the end of August. I also do classes and workshops at Studio U in Westmont.
What is your annual routine like?
Seed starting begins in January in our sunroom. I heat my greenhouse in mid-March and start to move the hearty herbs out there then. April and May I am still starting seeds and preparing for the markets. June, July, and August I am repotting and watering daily. I make dried flower bouquets for the fall, so I am cutting and hanging flowers to dry also. In September, things begin to slow down, and October is clean up. Everything is taken out of the greenhouse and I power wash and sanitize it. All of my plastic pots are also washed and sanitized. During November and December, I am planning for the next year and taking online classes.
What kind of herbs do your raise?
I grow many different herbs. Thyme, oregano, dill, sage, lavender, rosemary and many more. The most popular is basil. I grow over 20 varieties of basil. I also grow some uncommon herbs such as patchouli, stevia and eucalyptus. My seed inventory is vast and I have had requests for things like ashwagandha and St. John’s Wort.
How do you sell them?
I sell individual herbs, but my biggest seller is my large patio planters. They are great for people who don’t have a garden. They can be custom made with the herbs my customer uses. I’ve branched out a little and I now do vegetable planters. They have a dwarf tomato plant and a dwarf cucumber plant. Last year, I had over 25 pre-orders.
I also grow sweet pepper plants. Every year I grow an unusual pepper. This year’s is Mocha Swirl Hybrid. Also, this year I will have multi-colored popcorn, artichoke plants and Egyptian walking onion bulblets. This is a perennial onion that is fun to grow.
Were there any surprises once you started this business?
I knew I would be working hard, getting sweaty and dirty all day long in a 100-degree greenhouse. To my surprise I adapted quickly. I love what I do. Three industrial fans and a hose help a lot too. I am amazed at how much research and reading I do and how much I have learned. I keep a journal which I refer to and add to often. There is so much more to it than watching the miracle of a seed germinating.
What plans do you have for the future?
This year, I am planning to do more classes and workshops at Studio U and at my greenhouse. In the spring, I am offering a seed starting workshop for people to start their own gardens. I am hoping to have more customers visit my greenhouse at 350 Plowman Road in Vintondale.