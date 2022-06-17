Let’s Meet: Doran Faith
Doran Faith, a 15-year-old sophomore at Forest Hills High School, is a trumpet player who has performed with the Cambria County Concert Band, the District 6 Concert Band, the Region 3 Concert Band and the PMEA All-State Concert Band.
How long have you played the trumpet?
I have played the trumpet since I was 9 so I am approaching seven years of trumpet-playing experience. Other instruments that I play include piano, bugle and French horn.
I originally did not want to play the trumpet. In third grade, I tried playing the clarinet, trumpet, baritone and flute. At first, I told my elementary band teacher, Mr. Kearney, that I wanted to play the clarinet, because I did well on it and most of everyone that tried instruments had picked the clarinet.
Since my mom is a teacher at the same school, he was able to discuss with her that I actually did very well with the trumpet mouthpiece and that he already had 30 plus children signed up for clarinet and less than 10 signed up to play the trumpet. My mom was able to convince me to sign up on the trumpet and I have never looked back since.
How much practicing do you do?
I usually practice music from eight to 12 hours a week.
What got you interested in music?
What got me interested in music was listening to my high school and middle school bands. I also enjoyed listening to music from various instruments and knew that I wanted to play an instrument from a young age.
Do you have a favorite music teacher?
I have known many people that have shaped me to be the musician that I am now. While it is hard to think of one teacher in particular, I would like to give credit to Mr. Custer, Mr. Stombaugh, Mrs. Yanzetitch, Mr. Anderson, Dr. Eisensmith, Mr. Shook and Mr. Kearney.
Do you play for any other organizations other than your school?
Outside of school, I have performed with the Johns-town Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) for three years. I also play in the JSYO Brass Sextet Chamber Ensemble. I play at my church, First United Methodist of South Fork. On occasion, I play for television Masses at St. John Gaulbert Cathedral in Johnstown. During the summer, I enjoy playing with the Johnstown Civic Band and Johnstown Reed Band.
What do you like most about playing an instrument?
What I enjoy most about playing an instrument is creating wonderful music as part of an ensemble or soloist for people to enjoy.
I play with expression, so that I am not just playing the music that is written, but telling a story, sharing emotions or giving ideas.
Do you think it is important for young people to learn to play an instrument and, if so, why?
I fully believe that it is important for young people to play an instrument. By playing an instrument and being part of an ensemble you learn values such as communication, responsibility, citizenship, leadership, problem solving, teamwork and many other values.
Playing an instrument allows you to learn and nurture all of these skills.
It is hard to find another hobby or setting where all of these values can be learned in the same place.
If you have any free time that doesn’t include music, what do you like to do?
In my free time when I am not playing music, I regularly attend church, play for my school’s golf team, shoot for the rifle team, compete for our shotgun team, compete in Scholastic Quiz and hunt.
Tell us about your family.
My parents are Staci Faith and Shawn Faith of South Fork. I have two older brothers, Dalton and Donovan, and a younger sister, Danika.
Do you have a part-time job?
I have many part-time jobs away from music. In the summers, I serve as a landscaping assistant.
I also pet-sit for family and friends while they go on vacation.
Every fall, I work for the LHAC youth football league as an employee at the Forest Hills youth home field at Highland Park.
What are your plans for the future?
I plan to attend college to study pre-med and then attend medical school. My lifelong dream career is to eventually attain my medical license and become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Although I will not major in music in college, I do plan on attending a university that offers musical ensembles to non-music majors, whether they be concert bands, jazz bands or orchestras. >> JM