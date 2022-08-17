Kennywood Highlights:
- Kiddieland. Featuring 12 amusement rides just for children, this section of the park features miniature versions of the Turtle, Wave Swinger, Phantom's Revenge, Cosmic Chaos, Whip, and Merry-Go-Round. It is located next to the edge of the cliff on the river-view side of the park.
- Lost Kennywood. Added to the park in 1995, this area is a visitor favorite with a nod to Kennywood’s long history. The gateway to Lost Kennywood is a one-third scale replica of Luna Park’s main entrance which spells Pittsburgh with no “H” because in 1905–1909, the name of Pittsburgh was commonly spelled that way.
- Thomas Town. Based around Thomas the Tank Engine opened as an extension of Kiddieland on July 27, 2018, containing 4 new rides and a re-themed Kennywood Railroad. Based on the popular long-running British television series, Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends.
- Steelers Country. Naturally, it is themed around the Pittsburgh Steelers and includes a new roller coaster called Steel Curtain, which has the tallest inversion in the world and the most inversions in the United States.
- Noah’s Ark. Opened in 1936, patrons walk through an ark recreating Noah's attempt at bringing animals aboard. This ride, the last operating of its kind in the world, was remodeled in 1996. During the remodeling, the Ark was entirely rebuilt due to structural problems with the original “boat.” Then in 2016, the ark was entirely remodeled to be more like its pre-1996 state, including the famed whale’s mouth entrance.
- The Jack Rabbit. Can you believe this attraction is 102 years old this year? I did mention my grandmother rode it as a teen, didn’t I? Built in 1920, the Jack Rabbit is still one of the oldest operating wooden coasters in the world. The ride is famous for its double dip element, which is a drop that levels out midway before dropping again. It is also a rare roller coaster still in operation that restrains passengers with only a single leather seatbelt.
- Laffin’ Sal. Okay, admittedly, this 1931 creation is a little creepy. Sal is the mechanical laughing woman sculpted from paper mache who greets guests with her cheerful gap-toothed smile and haunting laugh. She has been a Kennywood tradition since the opening of Laff in the Dark, created during the Great Depression to boost visitors’ spirits.
- Phantom Fright Nights. A Halloween themed event held at Kennywood on Friday and Saturday nights during the month of October. During this season of the year, the park opens around 7 p.m. and closes around 1 a.m. The event began in 2002 and feature a complete internal makeover of the park as an entire “haunted” attraction with different themed areas like spooky clowns, zombies, and ghosts.
So how did Kennywood get its name? The land on the bluff above the Monongahela River was part of a farm owned by Anthony Kenny and the Kenny family. Starting around the time of the Civil War, the site became a popular spot for picnics and outdoor gatherings. The locals started referring to it as “Kenny’s Grove”…or….Kenny’s Woods.