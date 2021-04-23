The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport airport sits on a hill just outside the city. Opened in 1948 when passengers boarded TWA's DC-3s, it has been the starting and ending point for many travelers and has been used by presidents and locals alike. But the airport is much more than a transportation hub. It's also a place where repairs are made, students are educated and farm-to-table meals are served. The airport also is an important facility for the country's military.
It all starts with an airport
The airport, named for the late U. S. Congressman John P. Murtha, is a shared civilian/military airport that sits northeast of the city. It is home to the twin jet, 50-passenger SkyWest Airlines that started operating in December under the familiar name of United Air Express with connecting flights that run daily to the Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The bustling airport also is home to a catering business, charter services, pilot-training program and a hub for private pilots flying in and around the country.
Chad Gontkovic has managed the airport for over a year. Born and raised in Johnstown, Gontkovic lives in Belmont with his wife, Jill, and the couple's four children. Around Johnstown, he also is known for his two local businesses – Coal Tubing and Johnstown Paper Company.
Chad says that he sees his position as airport manager as an interface between the public and private sides of the airport.
“As the confluence meets, that’s where my office comes together,” he says. Gontkovic, who was in the Air Force for 17 years, currently serves with Pennsylvania National Guard as a Combat Systems Major.
There are many improvements he is overseeing to the airport in the coming months.
“We have a lot of upgrades that are coming together – we are upgrading our runway to LED lighting and signs with matching grants,” Gontkovic says.
Last year, the airport received two new plows. “The FAA has a real interest in keeping our airport as a vital piece to the national infrastructure and they treat it as such. Not just for military, but also as civilian use.”
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responsible for regulating civil aviation in the United States.
Gontkovic says there is a lot of growth in passenger travel and the airport is fortunate, during this time of COVID-19, to have secured a new jet service that connects to larger markets.
“Once you make your connection, you can go anywhere in the world and it has never been like that in Johnstown,” he says. “We have a safe, convenient airport right here right in our backyard.”
Training future pilots
Nulton Aviation Services has been in operation since 2006 and is owned and operated by father and son duo, Dr. Larry Nulton and Corbin Nulton respectively. The company provides line services – such as selling fuel and moving planes in and out of hangars. It provides fuel to the Pennsylvania National Guard and is working on a contract to provide services to the newly contracted Sky West.
Additionally, Nulton provides aircraft maintenance, hangar space, charter services and operates its own pilot flight school.
Mark Monroe, general manager for Nulton, says that the company had record profits in 2019 and in the beginning of 2020, before COVID-19.
Monroe says they did recent renovations to the upper hangar and are waiting for funding for other hangars to bring the best services they can offer to pilots. The company also renovated the pilot’s business area where they come to rest and relax before arrivals and departures.
“We are pursuing an atmosphere of excellence at every level,” Monroe, who was in the Marine Corps Reserves for 26 years, says. “What we want is for you to walk in this place and to like what you see. As much as we can smile through a mask, for you to see that we are smiling and to meet your needs, to move your airplane around, get fuel, work on your plane, or (help you) to become a pilot. We want you to know we can give you the very best service at the very best price.”
Nulton's aviation degree program in partnership with Saint Francis University in Loretto, is a 21-credit course taught by certified pilot instructors where students get flight time at the airport and taught professional skills and flight instruction. Nulton also has a flight school for those interested in a pilot’s license. To help instruction, they have a Redbird Flight Simulator and a line-up of airplanes – two Piper Warriors, a Piper Arrow, a Diamond DA-40 and a Diamond multi-engine DA-42 for actual time in the air.
Looking to the future of the company, Monroe says it is important to increase awareness that the airport is a way to connect local businesses to the rest of the world.
“If I had to say we are dreamers, then that is what we are – we are dreamers. The sky is the limit here.”
All systems are go
As director of maintenance for Nulton Aviation Services, Matt Lechene is the man to see when you want your airplane to run smoothly. Admittedly, he says, the company has grown quite a bit, from servicing the planes with Boutique Air, the former airline service, to now maintaining and servicing a charter fleet, Tri-State Charter.
Other private charters fly in on a regular basis, like a Dolphin helicopter from Cincinnati. Nulton hopes to sign a new contract with SkyWest soon to maintain its fleet and perform road maintenance.
“We are doing anything aviation-related from electrical avionic, to engine replacement to sheet metal work to small planes to larger planes,” Lechene says.
But what he is most excited about is training the next generation to fix airplanes. He says most kids don’t know how to get started, so Lechene has an open invitation for high schoolers to come check out what he does.
As an added bonus, Lechene is a certified flight instructor, rated for helicopter and airplane and can talk to students about a career as a pilot.
“I love to mentor and get folks energized,” he says.
Soaring through the clouds
Pulling his Piper Warrior, a four-seat single engine aircraft, out of the hanger, Mike Danchanko makes it seem so easy. A member of a private flying group, dubbed the Warrior Flying Club, Danchanko and the 13 other members co-own two airplanes together. The way he explains it, the easy-going group goes online to schedule flying times.
Danchanko has been flying since the age of 14, training with a private instructor, flying solo at 16, earning his private license in 1996 and finally earning his instrument rating last year at the age of 44.
“Aviation has always been part of our family and we hope all our kids show an interest in aviation,” he says. Danchanko is passing the torch onto his 16-year-old daughter Cami, who started training at the age of 14. “The grandkids also really enjoy flying and we hope to give them the gift of their first flight at age 14.” Mike has five children and six grandkids.
Within the club, on average, Danchanko flies about five hours away from Johnstown airport.
“The saying is you go to try to find a $100 hamburger,” he laughs. “We fly to have breakfast, lunch or dinner.” Danchanko says he typically stays within an 80-mile radius of the airport, making it a day trip. Some places he likes to go or take his family are DuBois and St. Marys, Elk County, and Hagerstown, Maryland, all morning trips.
“We went to Penn’s Cave, which has their own airport that you can actually land right there at the cave,” Danchanko says. He says that the coolest thing was being able to get right out and walk right from the airplane to the cave. Just for perspective, Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park is in Spring Mills, Centre County, and about a two-hour drive by car, but only minutes away by plane.
Danchanko says after that experience, he started to think about other caves they could visit and Luray Caverns in Virginia was close by. It was another fun family trip.
Danchanko received his instrument rating in November of last year after putting in hundreds of hours.
“You fly and try to avoid clouds,” he says. “And when you get your instrument ratings, you try to find them.”
Danchanko says the rating is the most difficult to get aside from the airline transport rating because of all the FAA regulations.
The pilot believes Johnstown is a hidden gem.
“This airport has it all,” he says. “We have a ground controller here. We have a clearance delivery. We have a tower controller. We have an approach and departure control.
“In my opinion, it is pretty amazing because we have all these services and it is based right here.” He says those who fly into Altoona and Latrobe use the approach and departure.
“It is a healthy airport with big city-technology options.”
Bringing food to your backyard
Flair of Country Catering & Event Planning opened in 2015 at the airport.
Corey Crocco, who had just graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in hospitality management, started it as a part-time catering service in 2010.
From there, he and his wife, Mindy, both Westmont Hilltop graduates, grew the business into a successful catering and food truck business. The couple has big plans to expand further in 2022 when they anticipate breaking ground on a new facility that will play host to an 18,000-square foot on site wedding and multi-functional facility.
“I think the backdrop of the airport provides a unique venue,” Crocco says. “Our dining room is where you can see the airport and planes taking off.”
The new facility will be right on Airport Road, about a half mile from the terminal.
“We definitely like the location being the fact that it is still in Richland Township, it is near the 219 corridor, and that we want to be a part of the new development that is being considered for the future.”
Their current facility can accommodate up to 140 guests. They hope the new facility will double that comfortably. They cater to both corporate and private family events.
Growing up in the restaurant industry with both parents owning and working in the business, Crocco has a unique perspective of food, providing fresh, homemade grilled on-site cooking with bold new flavors.
“We do everything from the backyard barbeque, to the upscale wedding to everything in between. We pride ourselves on doing everything to suit your event.”
With its constantly changing menu, Flair of Country prides itself in making sure customers keep coming back.