Adding more thickness to that ‘Thin Blue Line’
Thanks to a new Penn Highlands program, you could start seeing more police officers on the streets
For most, shopping for back-to-school school supplies includes bookbags, pencils and notebooks, but some in our region are heading into a classroom of a different kind where the tools include a state-of-the-art simulator and a laser gun.
Penn Highlands Community College is now home to a Regional Police Academy. The Penn Highlands Police Academy is an 11-month program that qualifies participants to test for a Commonwealth Municipal Police Training number. The first group of cadets graduates this month – yes, graduation from this program is in September - and instructors say they will be highly sought after as many police forces, both locally and across the country, are hurting for officers.
“It’s estimated that 86% of police departments across the country are understaffed,” says Cory Fairman, Assistant Director of Safety and Security for the college. Fairman also manages the simulator, works as an adjunct criminology instructor, a police academy instructor and as a part-time police officer. “I know almost all of our local departments would welcome additional staff, especially those well trained in a program like ours.”
When Officer Fairman graduated from a similar program in 2011, policing jobs were difficult to find. Now factors including pay, negative public perception and increased scrutiny of law enforcement have made recruiting even more of a challenge.
“When I graduated from the Police Academy I couldn’t find a job,” says Fairman, “I tell these cadets they don’t know how lucky they are. They should have their pick of great offers.”
Several months prior to their September graduation the majority of the cadets already had multiple offers and some, like class Sergeant Angel Raehl, had their training sponsored by a department.
“I am being sponsored by the Ferndale Police Department,” says Raehl, a 22- year-old Northern Cambria native who is also getting her criminal justice degree at Penn Highlands Community College. “I have always wanted to be a police officer. The job security is great, and I definitely feel well-prepared coming out of the academy.”
Penn Highlands Police Academy director Dennis Miller, who himself has had a long career in federal law enforcement, says he has numerous departments, some as far away as the State of Washington, contacting him about this inaugural class of cadets.
“There just are not enough qualified cadets out there,” says Miller.
Before they can even begin the academy, potential candidates need to pass a series of tests including a physical examination, physical agility test, a reading test, psychological examination, vision examination, criminal history check, and a five-panel drug test. Once all those tests are successfully completed, the “real work” begins.
“There are two ways to become a police officer in Pennsylvania, either through the state police training or through an academy,” says Miller. “Both routes follow the same curriculum covering laws and criminal procedures, human relations, homeland security, patrol procedures and more.”
What makes the Penn Highlands Police Academy unique is that it is a part-time model with classes four evenings a week and additional training some weekends.
“It really opens the door for some people who just can’t give up working to undergo the training needed to become a police officer,” says Miller, who points out one of the cadets who has two small children, a mortgage and car payments. “This model provides a unique niche for those who just can’t make a full-time academy work.”
Cadet Austin Thomas, a 26-year-old Daisytown native, is class captain. He works full-time during the day at Galliker Dairy and attends the academy at night. He admits it is a grueling schedule but for him it is helping to fulfill a life-long dream.
“I have family in law enforcement and wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid,” says Thomas. He spent many years working in the oil industry but tragedy close to home helped convince him to pursue policing.
“A couple of my friends were killed by drunk drivers,” the future police officer says. “That shifted my perspective. I thought maybe I can do something about that and help people.”
In addition to offering a part-time program, one of the other aspects that sets the Penn Highlands Police Academy apart is the Use-of-Force Simulator. This state-of-the-art simulator provides more than 800 potential scenarios.
“This is a great tool that we are thankful to Penn Highlands Community...
