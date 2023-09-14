Life Began in a Garden
Find out how Master Gardner Dave Marker ‘Massages’ his time with flowers
Gardner Dave Marker, a Johnstown native, is a 76-year-old Marine veteran who did a tour in Vietnam. He attended Slippery Rock University and majored in Physical Education. After college, he and his wife, Barbara moved to Virginia and he attended massage therapy school, working in a chiropractic clinic for 11 years. Until 2002 and after the events of September 11, the Markers decided to be closer to home and returned to their native and beloved Johnstgown. Back home, Dave operated a spa on Goucher Street. In 2015, he handed the keys over to his son.
Many people know Dave as the official massage therapist and sports resource facilitator for the Johnstown Tomahawks. What they may not know is his love of gardening – with his own tips and tricks of the trade. So how does Master Gardner Dave Marker make his mark in the garden – the same way he is known as being a great massage therapist – with a skilled set of hands.
