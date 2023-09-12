Introducing Queen Camillya
And the Pageantry and Fabulousness of Johnstown Fashion Week
Greetings, fashionistas, and fashion enthusiasts!
Allow me to introduce myself – in case you don’t already know me.
I am Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille's House of Style Salon and Boutique, as well as Camille's House of Styles Mobile Boutique.
From a young age, my passion for fashion has been my driving force. As the oldest of four sisters, I always sought to stand out, even getting in trouble for transforming my own clothes into unique looks. Additionally, I became the go-to hairstylist for my siblings.
My family was originally from Johnstown but when I was in the 7th grade my family moved to a little further north to Indiana. When I lived in Indiana, it was sometimes hard to be the only African American student in my class because I dressed differently. When you're in high school and you're not like everyone else, you might start to wonder who you are and try to find your own identity. But one thing is for sure, fashion was universal.
Navigating the struggles of being considered “plus-size” in high school, I encountered limited fashionable options. After attending cosmetology school at Indiana County Technology Center and working at Holiday Hair in the Indiana Mall as a stylist for 14 years, my love for fashion continued to flourish.
Refusing to settle, I began altering and accessorizing my own clothes, garnering compliments, and inquiries from salon clients. It was during my 34th birthday fashion show that my designs gained recognition, with the support of my friend Danielle Jackson, a plus-size model, propelling me further into the industry of fashion.
Fashion extends beyond mere clothing; it's an opportunity to connect, network, and uplift others.
Recognizing its potential to boost self-esteem and forge relationships, I initiated the Johnstown Fashion Week project. My goal from the conception of this idea is to debut and then nurture a place where talented people can work together in the world of fashion.
With Fashion Week, we hope to give people a reason to get dressed up and go out. We want to help artists get better by giving them cool places like the Maker Space where they can learn how to use high-tech equipment and make their own product for a small business. We also want to help photographers get better and send business to Studio 32. We want to put on events in the downtown area so that places like the Holiday Inn, Balance Restaurant, Roots, Craft, Em’s Subs, and even Coney Island Lunch will be busy all week. What Thunder in the Valley does for motorcycle enthusiasts in Johnstown we want Johnstown Fashion Week to do for fashion lovers – all over Pennsylvania.
My goal is to help hair salons and makeup artists become more open-minded so they can work on people who might not go to their salons. I also want to help them become more inclusive, so they can work on all types of hair and all skin tones. My goal is to put boutique owners and
online boutiques in touch with designers and help small shops get one-of-a-kind designs from JFW designers.
Furthermore, we are dedicated to nurturing models for both runway and print endeavors. Our focus lies in preparing aspiring models for significant opportunities, whether they be local or international, such as those in Milan. We strive to equip models with the skills and confidence to utilize JFW as a stepping stone toward their global aspirations. While aspiring models may envision their dreams, it is crucial to understand the investment of time and hard work required. With the right mindset and readiness to put in the necessary work, aspiring models can achieve their goals. Every supermodel has a hometown.
Why Johnstown? Why not?
Speaking of Johnstown Fashion Week, the excitement is building! Save the date for JFW, taking place on September 10-16, 2023. There will be a number of industry events leading up to JFW. For instance, recently we hosted a private party at Studio 404 on June 17 for all professionals in the field, including models, photographers, and media. Some of the photos in this very feature were taken on that exciting evening. And that night was just a preview of what’s to come this month in our wonderful city. The anticipation is building.
Johnstown Fashion Week promises to be a remarkable showcase, featuring models from Delaware to Virginia, Huntington to Pittsburgh, and of course, from right here in good ol’ lovely Johnstown. We have lined up not one but five amazing shows, two classes, and three networking parties. If you aspire to be a part of this industry, JFW will be the place to be.
We will kick off the week with our sponsor, Katy Kinko, at Gallery on the Gazebo, and conclude with a spectacular evening illuminated “All White” and “Dressed to Impress” outdoor fashion show right on Main Street.
For those with children, we have a children's fashion show at 814 Knocker Ball. And if you're seeking an artsy and spectacular experience, don't miss the “When Fashion Meets Art” fashion show. JFW aims to get people outdoors, enjoying fantastic fashion and music. Have you ever had an incredible outfit and wondered where you could wear it? Well, now is the time to bring it out. Put on your very best dress, suit, tie, hat, and shoes and enjoy some amazing fashion parties, creating wonderful memories whether you come alone or bring a few friends.
Get ready to embrace fashion, creativity, and a week filled with inspiration and style.
For more information, follow Camillya Taylor and JFW on Facebook or visit www.johnstownfashionweek.com