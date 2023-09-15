From the Editor’s Desk
Smashin’ the Fashion
“Even though some of our Moms may no longer be around … we can still feel that tug. “
I would not consider myself to be a fashionista. I wouldn’t even think of myself as fashion forward. I don’t even think I’m trendy. I much prefer jeans and my college alumni sweatshirt over most articles of clothing I have in any dresser drawer or closet. As a matter of fact, that sounds so nice right now. I think I will be getting into those clothes as soon as I get home from the office.
That said, just because I never paid a conscious thought to radically changing up my style, that doesn’t mean it has not paid attention to me.
Like most, my mom dressed me when I was a boy. I remember trying on back to school clothes at the mall and Mom would whip back the curtain of the dressing room just as I was zipping up to tug and pull at the waist or at the inseam. I remember her pinching the edges of my shoes to make sure they fit and my toes weren’t cramped. I have the family photos taken every year where I am dressed in everything from Brady Bunch bell buttons, to Sonny Bono fringe, to loose “Hammer” pants in college, and even to sporting an Achy Breaky Mullet. And those photos of me from when my sister – who was studying cosmetology – gave me a horrific perm will never see the light of day.
I suppose then I am what could be called a fashion victim. Instead of walking the runway, I have been run over by fashion a few times. I try to keep up with what is happening in styles without letting it completely consume me. I try my best to look nice – and to dress for whatever occasion, whatever assignment, whatever workday, or whatever social activity I am attending. And I bet you do the same thing – without even knowing it. I bet you have your own unique sense of style. We all do. Even though some of our Moms may no longer be around to wait outside the dressing room, we can still somehow feel that tug.
With Johnstown Fashion Week happening later this month, we thought maybe it was time Johnstown Magazine partnered up with the vivacious Camillya Taylor to talk about what we should be wearing. In the middle of coordinating what promises to be a spectacular fashion finale in the middle of downtown, Camillya somehow managed to sit down and write something for us, to wrangle up her most beautiful and most handsome models for a fashion shoot with us, and even to pose for one of our photographers herself. The results are a stunning issue that I think holds its own against any fashion magazine out there.
But this edition isn’t all one big clothing catalog. We are also getting behind the scenes at the exciting and eagerly anticipated $8 million renovations happening at the Johnstown State Theatre, learning what it takes to become an officer of the law, planting some flowers, visiting Rizzo’s of Windber, and learning why the arts are so vitally important to the longevity of a community.
Now, if you need me, I will be at home – in my jeans and sweatshirt – hoping none of my high school yearbooks see the light of day ever again!