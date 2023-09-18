Behind the Curtain
A closer look at the renovation underway at the Johnstown State Theatre
And why the young couple behind it felt “called” to take this project on
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Johnstown Magazine
Standing in what is currently the lobby of the Johnstown State Theater, the first impression one may have is that this area was home to anything but a grand theatre of 1400 seats. This was perhaps an office building full of insurance sales people, a warehouse maybe, a location crawling with attorneys. And yes, it even has a feel of a doctor’s office or the entrance to a medical facility. The latter makes sense when one realizes this property has just left the possession of Conemaugh Medical Center. The facility had owned the building since the mid-1990s. And for 30 years, administrative offices and patient records were housed here.
This does not at all feel like the stately theatre built in 1926. Its marquee has been ripped from its walls, its past has been covered up for the most part, shrouded behind a sterile façade. Even the exterior of the building looks more like a cookie cutter aluminum sided generic structure than a grand lady of entertainment – one of 24 theatres that once crowded the arts and entertainment district of Johnstown.
Then the comprehensive walking tour begins and the lady begins to present herself in all of her carefully preserved abundance and architecture. While the local hospital may have erected dry wall and added “modern” touches to mask her true identity, there are parts of this property that have remained unscathed by time and untouched for nearly a century.
And the State Theater in all her stately dress finally greets her guests properly attired for a gentleman caller that only wants to know her better.
“When shopping malls opened with their multiplexes, it pushed these big independent movie theaters and even the Drive-Ins out of business and they just couldn’t compete,” says the tour guide on this trip – a young man named Eric of 37 years of age – as we step foot on grey and white marble stairs that wind to a second floor.
The middle level of the building features a live theatre – where concerts and theatrical productions are mounted. This is where a popular and award winning classic concert series is held. This is where the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be exhibited next month, complete with audience participation and encouraged cos-play. This is where a live orchestra will perform the Michael Jackson Thriller album cover to cover. The décor here is maintained and beautiful – with art deco touches on the ceiling and walls. The acoustics are perfect for live shows. It seems out of place in the rest of this structure – with nearly every inch remodeled for use as medical building. But the theatre – dead center in the building – is intact – mostly.
Then it is learned this theatre in which these local productions happen was originally the upper tier to the original grand auditorium. A floor was added sometime in the last three decades and what would have been the balcony of the original performing arts destination is now the first floor.
The rest of the theatre has been constructed and deconstructed. The original floor seats, stage, and orchestra pit have been buried beneath a labyrinth of duct work and linoleum. The premier box office pulled from the lobby to make way for bland uniform tile. Grand staircases have been blocked, leading to nowhere. It’s a maze of a building now, complicated and confusing. Perhaps it’s why the soul of this grand lady seems lost. And even a little sad. She has long abandoned her original purpose.
In the lower level of the structure in Downtown Johnstown exists a large room with an open concept, flanked by loges above that are adorned with detailed iron scroll work in fanciful ornamentations. A staircase exists in the middle with a beautiful railing. It looks as if this was once a grand ballroom. F. Scott Fitzgerald would feel at home in this room for all that seems missing is Gatsby’s pool. Under the hospital use, this space was a storage facility, crammed with patient records and long forgotten test results and physical copies of X-ray and MRI scans.
Near the back of this hidden room is a wall oddly covered in new cinder block. This new wall reportedly covered the entrance to secret underground tunnels that once linked other businesses downtown and provided hidden escapes and passage ways for bootleggers and members of the Mafia when mobsters reigned here.
An upper floor once housed a stately penthouse in which the original builder of this property resided. There is a large arched window which affords a bird’s eye view of the city. And it was at this window that the original owner ended his own life in 1929 when the stock market crashed.
These are the secrets of the past this building holds – secrets she still keeps but wants desperately to tell. And it’s these whispered anecdotes from walls that do talk that come from the lips of the building’s new managers and eventual future owners, the aforementioned Eric and his wife Amanda Reighard.
The Reighards – both natives of Johnstown – had been living in Baltimore, Maryland where they intended to raise their two children in the shadow of Johns Hopkins University and Edgar Allen Poe when they expressed an interest in moving home should the right opportunity arise.
“My Mom showed me an article in the Trib Dem about a classic movie series happening in the theatre and how the hospital was in partnership with Discover Downtown Johnstown to do something with the facility and to open it as a theatre again.”
The Reighards came “home” for a visit and ended up touring the building, learning of its history and seeing its potential.
“When Eric and I heard about the theater through the pilot project, we scheduled a tour right away,” Amanda recalls. “Walking through the building was exciting and overwhelming all at once. Ideas immediately started flowing and that’s when the vision began.”
“Did you see the movie, We Bought a Zoo? It was kind of like that – only we bought a theatre,” Eric jokes.
The couple quickly formed an LLC and followed Conemaugh’s requirement to submit a business plan for the building’s use.
“It’s been very exciting. Eric and I enjoy working together and have worked together in the past. We used to teach middle school together, and the students loved it. We complement each other well. It makes the project extra fun,” says Amanda. “Eric and I grew up in Johnstown and we are high school sweethearts. Our parents live in Johnstown. In fact, they only live about one mile apart. It’s important for us to raise our kids around our parents. We hope that our project will inspire others to take on their own projects -or get involved with ours- and want to call Johnstown home too.”
“There was never any doubt that what we wanted to do was restore the theatre and bring it back,” says Eric. “That has been the intent all along. So we formed a non-profit and then we actually went door-to-door and talked to all the downtown businesses to see what they thought of our plans and if any of them could be willing to donate to it.”
The City of Johnstown local government then wanted to hear the Reighards’ proposal and see their business plan and the couple presented it publicly. But the age of the couple and their lack of business acumen hit the pause button by city and even Conemaugh officials, says Eric. Even though the property was a huge white elephant, finding a partner in the Johnstown Development Authority, the couple was able to reach a compromise. The authority eventually agreed to hold the deed to the property while the couple’s LLC raised the necessary capital – more than $8 million – to restore and renovate the theatre. In four years’ time, the authority has agreed to transfer that deed to the Reighards, making them the principle owners of the Johnstown State Theatre.
“Raising that capital was a concern,” says Eric. “But the community has been behind it. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done but during renovations and construction, we have been operational. We’ve been doing live shows and concerts for two years now. And I think doing those live events – like the Classic Vinyl Series – has really opened people’s eyes to what is possible here.”
“We knew that we wanted to move back to Johnstown, but there were many things that we loved about Maryland and knew we would miss. A unique movie experience was one of them. The article about the Pilot Project was published not long before we were ready to move home. It was like it was written for us because when we moved home, we wanted to be a part of adding new and exciting things to Johnstown instead of complaining that there isn’t anything to do,” says Amanda. “When we read it together, we kind of just looked at each other and said, ‘Well, what do you think?’ and we both kind of responded with, ‘Why not?’”
Why not? Indeed. The plans for the State Theater are indeed impressive – if not massive.
The Lobby
What is now the lobby for the theatre will no longer be in use once renovations are complete. Johnstown State Theatre LLC has also purchased a former bank building next door. When construction is finished, patrons will enter from a courtyard and walk into a new lobby – complete with modern concession stands and a box office.
The Main Auditorium
What was once the orchestra seating will return to the theatre – albeit slightly different. What is now the principle floor will be repurposed into a 700 seat movie house that will eventually house a state of the art IMAX Theater. The contract with the IMAX Company has already been signed although the ink is still wet. Johnstown would then host the only IMAX complex outside Pittsburgh and within a 90 minute drive.
The Live Theatre
The third floor of the building – where most of the original art deco theatre remains untouched – will get a bit of facelift – with a concession stand and bar all its own. Since the theatre has been finding success with productions here now, there is not much to do here except alterations to the facility. It’s nothing paint and plaster won’t fix.
The Speakeasy
That lower level storage area actually did once house a Speak Easy during Prohibition. That explains the private finely decorated loges and indoor balconies – and the stately staircase. It will find life as a speakeasy again – only this time a legal one. The Johnstown State Theatre will host a fine dining establishment in this space with jazz singers and whiskey and wine pairings. The hall will be adorned with heavy fabrics and draped and lush colors that evoke the spirit of the Roaring 20s.
The Suites
What had once been a private penthouse for the owner will be divided into two fine stately guest suites. These suites can be rented by visitors or reserved by VIPs who may be performing for multiple shows on stage. Since this is also the location where the original builder of the facility took his own life, it could also be a favorite haunt for ghost hunters to spend an evening or two.
The Future
“Consumer habits have changed greatly over the years,” says Eric. “People want an experience now when they go out. What the State Theater will offer is an experience. You will be able to come here and attend a live show one night, have dinner and drinks and see a jazz performer, spend the night and then see an IMAX movie before you leave – all in the same building. We want this theatre to offer a five-star experience. We want to be the Gateway drug to Johnstown.”
While renovations are underway, the Reighards each maintain other full time jobs. Eric is a project manager at Problem Solutions and Amanda is a full time teacher. Ultimately, the couple would like to make running, managing and owning the theatre their career.
“That’s the goal,” says Eric. “And we want people in town to share in our love and our vision for this building.”
Eric says he wants Johnstowners to realize they do not have to “leave town” for entertainment – or even to pursue careers.
“We have to change the perception of Johnstown. We have to create this as a destination where people will want to come and visit and then stay. The theatre I think is a step in the right direction,” he says. “I think people will come here and realize everything they need for a great life is right here. There has been no shortage of great ideas to bring Johnstown back but we have been lacking is execution. We don’t need to bring young people here. They are already here. What we have to do is give them a reason to stay.”