Where Luxury Meets the Great Outdoors
Inside Pitch Posh and Luxury Inspired Glamping
Remember the days of building a tent fort in your livingroom? Of pulling your favorite blanket over two chairs or between piled high cushions and cozying underneath. Maybe you were that kid who read the Hardy Boys by flashlights under a blanket at night? What about camping with the family in that big awkward nylon beast that had to be pulled and hoisted and supported by driving spikes into the ground?
Camping has come a long way. It’s become more sophisticated and dare we say – glamorous.
Who says the great outdoors can’t be luxurious? That camping can’t have its modern benefits? Certainly not Sarah Owens!
Sarah is the owner of Pitch Posh which creates luxury inspired events for her customers. At 27, Sarah started the company a little more than a year ago – in May 2021 – with the pandemic still mandating restrictions – specializing in glamour camping or “glamping” that included an elaborate proposal on the top of a farm, date nights, sleepover parties and backyard events. The business is definitely different and promises to bring a new perspective and new ideas to the area.
“This is not camping. Take it from someone who doesn’t really love to camp but loves to stay at a unique Air BnB on the weekends,” Sarah is quick to point out. “This is what celebrities are doing in their backyards. It’s an experience! Pitch Posh throws backyard events and picnics and gives you a peaceful scenic option for sleeping somewhere other than the four walls you are used to seeing. It’s a staycation and so much more. It’s not really camping at all!”
Imagine a little girl’s slumber party with tents all decked out with princesses? How about a boy’s camo campsite for a sleepover? Not to mention a special romantic evening for a couple celebrating a special event or just life by spending the night under the stars? No campsite reservation needed. And you don’t have to walk any further than your own backyard.
Before becoming the future queen of the forest, the Bishop McCort graduate spent time exploring all the outdoor venues that Johnstown had to offer, and she fell in love with her hometown all over again. She also discovered luxury, outdoor, all-weather tents and had the idea of creating backyard oases.
Sarah did hours’ worth of research on west coast glamping and then thought about how to make something like this possible in her hometown area with the idea of bringing that idea to Johnstown, where no one else was using backyards as event space. It’s a big business in places like California but why not bring it to Pennsylvania?
Read the entire story in the September 2022 edition of Johnstown Magazine -- hard copy sales are available right now. Online and digital versions available through subscription. It's a story we promise you won't soon forget!