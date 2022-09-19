What’s your “Obsession?”
Fun Among the Tall Weebs
According to Urban Dictionary, a weeb is a term used for a non-Japanese person who is obsessed with Japanese culture.
Appealing mostly to the young, weebs enjoy Japanese games, trading cards and toys – Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and animae graphic novels being the most notable example.
Weebs In The Woods LLC, a “gaming lounge featuring tournaments and a storefront stocked with cards, toys, games, plushies, and hobby supplies,” recently opened in downtown Johnstown.
Stephen Anna, COO of the new business, says he and his team – that also includes, Eric Alexander, Wyatt Conrad, Joseph Fogle and Clatton Kensinger – are hard at work breaking the narrative that “there's nothing to do here.”
“Johnstown just really didn't have this,” Stephen says. “There are a lot of good restaurants, but not a lot to do. We are providing something to do in Johnstown, geared towards the younger crowd of 18 to 30 years old.”
Weebs In The Woods' location at 225 Franklin St. is perfect for his business plan, which was “based on other game shops around the country,” Stephen says.
“We have a massive location,” he says, noting that the former bank and office complex is large enough to host community events.
Weebs In The Woods is open Wednesday through Sunday and hosts board games, trading card games and trivia nights. Players can participate at no cost although there are fees to participate in the larger, licensed events.
“Some of the events have as many as 40 people. Our biggest had over 300,” says Stephen Anna. “We have been attracting people from out of the area to come visit Johnstown and to see how our city has grown and developed.”
Weebs In The Woods is making its presence known outside of Johnstown as well. The company is well represented at “many pop-culture conventions in the North-East region of the United States from Pittsburgh to D.C. and Richmond to New York.”
Stephen says Weebs In The Woods has been attracting “a pretty diverse crowd – people from different ages. We have parents and grandparents bringing their kids in and the whole family plays the games.”
In addition to the games and events, Weebs In The Woods has merchandise for sale.
“We work with big brands to sell products such as Pokémon, Warhammer, Magic The Gathering, Amuse, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Dungeons and Dragons, and many more,” Stephen says.
Weebs in the Woods also has its own clothing line, Otaku Oasis Apparel, which is available online.
“It has kind of a neon future vibe,” Anna says.
To purchase merchandise or for additional information, go to Weebs.cool.