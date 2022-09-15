Under The Tusks and Sun
The ICC enters a new era and its one we may not soon forget … and…why half a degree changes everything
By KECIA BAL
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
When the Pittsburgh Zoo broke ground on the International Conservation Center (ICC) on a former game preserve in southern Somerset County, the focus was on the enormous guests it would soon host—and the surprise of it all.
Western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Ridge would soon become home to a herd of animals not typically associated with the region’s woodlands or farms. Not herds of bison, elk, or cattle. The zoo would bring in and breed African elephants, right here in the Laurel Highlands. That’s right. Elephants.
What had been the Glen Savage Ranch, which sold hunting experiences for trophy whitetail deer and elk, would become a safe home for four pachyderms, including then 28-year-old Jackson, an 11,000-pound stud and the most successful breeding bull in the country. At the time, he was also one of only four in the country.
No one publicly questioned why rural Somerset County was an ideal location for an endangered species native to another continent and climate. The novelty was part of the story. Dr. Barbara Baker, then the zoo’s president and CEO, said at the time that African elephants don’t mind the cold but must warm up during the day for about six hours—and that the potential for elephants to slip on ice was the primary concern with the area’s weather. The ranch offered ample space for walking elephant cows and the trees would provide an opportunity for play, she had said.
Plans moved ahead, to great fanfare, at least initially. The $1.5 million center would include a 10,000-square-foot building on the 1,000-acre property. Existing paddocks of five to 20 acres apiece could provide space for additional endangered animals, which might include cheetahs, black rhinos, African wild dogs and a breed of zebras.
By the end of the following year, construction crews had completed a barn for bull elephants, administrators had moved Jackson to his new home, and zoo officials said a $2.5 million fundraising campaign was planned to further the ICC’s conservation efforts, such as an indoor facility to house up to 20 elephants, plus an indoor arena for exercise.
Over the next few years, the center sparked interest from a rhino conservation group, and the Oregon Zoo, which has been breeding Asian elephants since 1962, sent officials to observe the ICC’s methods. Excitement continued to build for several years, but announcements over the past decade, since 2013, slowed to almost no news. There was no indication that a formal campaign for $2.5 million for the center was launched. While the zoo does offer an option for online donations to the ICC, financial support goes toward the zoo’s overall animal welfare and conservation initiatives.
The center has remained mostly closed to the public, and the elephants are not visible to motorists passing by on Glen Savage Road. Aside from a 12-foot Fiberglass statue off the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Somerset exit at the Eat’n Park parking lot, there has been little to indicate that international conservation efforts take place in the county’s rural regions, though it has been mentioned as a point of pride by some county leaders.
This year may be the turning point.
In the spring, the zoo’s new CEO and president, Dr. Jeremy Goodman, told Somerset County leaders that the closed-door approach may change in the near future. So may the approach to the types of endangered species that are considered for husbandry and conservation at the ICC.
“We’re committed to elephants, but we are shifting toward animals that are more cold tolerant and would really thrive in the climate we have there,” he said. “People want to focus on charismatic animals like elephants and rhinos, but there are a lot of other animals that don’t get as much love as they should—but they still need our help.”
