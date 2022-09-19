Mind Your Manors
Part private residence, part public events center, a visit to the Royer Mansion is a step back in time no matter who is at home.
Huston Godwin has always enjoyed rustic “country living” – the relaxed pace that comes with living in the mountains, surrounded by nature and the sounds of bubbling brooks and calling birds. Even as a child, he always knew he would be happiest outside the busy sounds of a noisy city. Country living has always been in his nature.
So has antique collecting and the need to decorate and re-arrange and restore. And yet, when he started looking at “fixer uppers” he could call his own about five years ago, he had no earthly idea what he was about to get into or the history he would recover.
Huston and his partner, Brent Housom had been house hunting. That much is true. They were looking for properties with rustic charm, a place they could restore and house Huston’s antiquities he had collected over the years – some of very historical value. It would take a special house with a unique history all its own. And then the couple – by chance – learned of the Royer Mansion.
Located in Williamsburg, Royer Mansion reportedly was built in sections. The first half may have been built by William Young as early as 1790. By 1815 the land and home were in the possession of the Samuel Royer family and the iron furnace was added to the tax rolls. In addition to the iron furnace and mansion the Royers owned 3,282 acres of unseated land listed as the Barrens Mountain Ground with timber reserves for charcoal, ore and limestone for the production of iron. Ironmaster Samuel Royer died in 1856 but still the property remained in the control of someone with the surname of Royer until 1885.
In 1887 Eldon W. and H.W. Hartman purchased the mansion and 141 acres. Hartman was the husband of Anna Martha Royer, the youngest daughter of Samuel and Martha Royer. In short, he bought his wife’s childhood home. Then, in 1927 Jessie L. Hartman acquired eight acres on which sat the stone mansion house and spring house. Jessie provided his nephew Royer Hartman and his wife Carrie the use of the mansion for their lifetime in his will.
The Hartmans were then the last of the family line to occupy the home. Royer died in 1948 and Carrie in 1965. With her death the mansion went into a state of disrepair. In 1967 the mansion became the property of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and plans were quickly discussed to tear the house down and in its place construct a fish hatchery and utilize the spring house on the land. But in 1979 the Blair County Historical Society stepped in and saved the mansion from the wrecking ball.
In the 1990s, the building was briefly divided into separate apartments in an attempt to keep the home viable and a part of the community history. But tenants proved too risky and upon ultimate eviction, Blair County was trying to figure out what – if anything – would become of the site – which was already on the National Registrar of Historic Places.
And then came Huston Godwin. And upon touring the property, the old mansion – even with its charm and craftsmanship – seemed like an over ambitious project. He expressed an interest but then he and Brent decide it was a huge project too tough to tackle.
“I could write a book about what is not perfect about this house but that is what makes it so unique,” says Huston. “Nothing is perfect in a 200 plus year old house. There are wedges under most furniture and behind pictures to make them appear straight.”
But Huston and Brent were the only people to tour the property with a passion for history and restoration and so the historical society made them an offer they could not refuse. When the society purchased the house in 1979, they did so with the caveat that they would not sell the house or land for a century, meaning the historical society was committed to the house until the year 2079. The deal they made to Huston and Brent – “be trustees of the property, live in it, be its caretakers, renovate it, make it your home, lease it for a small fee, and allow it to be open to the public at least twice a year for events.”
“The house is actually owned by the Blair County Historical Society,” Huston adds. “We entered into an agreement to lease the house and eight acres. We are long term – if not lifetime stewards of the house. And we have restored everything here on our own dime.”
That was in November, 2015 and the pair have been hard at work and living in the house ever since. Flooding issues have been addressed, banisters and stairs and floors restored, new insulation and heating systems installed, electricity and plumbing updated, and trees and flowers planted by the hundreds. In 2019, the Royer Mansion Trustees in Residence added business partner Michael Stipanovic.
And true to their word, the “trustees” do hold two events for the public per year. In fact, they hold more than that. Their Wine in the Woods event is later this month and in October they host a public Pumpkinfest.
“Our goal was not to change too much,” says Huston. “We have had a few Royer descendants who visit and we get to hear their stories of how things used to be and that has helped a lot.”
In fact, several years ago, the granddaughter of Carrie Hartman, the last to live in the house in the family, stopped by and asked if she could walk through the home. Huston gave her a personal tour. Her name was Linda Stewart. She was so tickled with the renovations that she left instructions that upon her death she wanted her ashes interred on the property. As fate would have it, Linda passed away not two years after her visit to the estate and her ashes are indeed beneath a tree planted in her memory on the grounds.
“When you renovate an old property, you have to have respect for all of those here before us – those who lived in the house before and those who feel a connection to it. Nothing happens overnight when you renovate but patience pays off,” says Huston.