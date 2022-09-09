Gettting it in Gear…
And “Falling” for our bike trails this season
“If I don’t ride, I get cranky. It puts me in a good mood.”
As the leaves turn and the air gets cooler, bicycling enthusiasts will tell you there is no better time to hit Cambria County’s nearly 100 miles of trails.
“The scenery is incredible,” says Caytlin Lusk, Program Coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation Recreation Authority. “The outstanding fall foliage is combined with a ride through one-of-a-kind deep history.”
Riders can follow the path of the historic 1889 Johnstown Flood, travel though America’s oldest railroad tunnel and will soon be able to connect to the September 11th National Memorial Trail.
“Two of our trails, the Jim Mayer and Path of the Flood, will be part of the September 11th National Memorial Trail,” says Caytlin. That 1,300-mile trail will connect the site of the World Trade Centers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial. “We are thrilled to have it come right through our region.”
“Bicycling is huge in this area because of the wide variety of types of cycling you can do,” says Mike Cook, who spearheaded the creation of downhill trails along the Inclined Plane hillside. “If you feel the need for speed, we have it, but we also have gravel routes and plenty of trails, really something for every type of rider.”
For Atayay Robles, biking is not only great recreation but his main mode of transportation. Having spent most of his life in bigger cities, Robles is used to biking to get where he needs to go. He now bikes 2.3 miles daily to and from the Johnstown YMCA where he serves as facility director.
“I just love bike riding. There are people that ride because they have to, I just do it because I love it. To me it is an enjoyable and easy way to get where I need to go. This city is not too hard to get around and CamTran buses have bike racks on the front, which is super convenient.”
Even after biking home from work, Atayay often finds himself back out on the trails in the evening. “I always listen to music, and I love to sight see. I find it very peaceful.”
At the YMCA, Atayay is hoping to share his love of biking with others. The YMCA has bicycles available to rent for a few hours, days or months at a time. He would like to see the program grow.
Sharing that love of biking is also what powers the team at Hope Cyclery. The downtown Johnstown shop fixes and sells bikes, but co-owner Jarrod Bunk says the real goal is to get as many people riding as possible. Bikes, he believes, offer a magic carpet ride experience. “We really care about the long-term goal and the long-term goal is getting people to love bikes, to think about things differently, maybe commute by bike, add that routine to their daily ritual.”
Both Jarrod and co-owner David Lane have lived car-free for portions of their lives. Now they have cars for necessity, but both prefer to bike whenever it is an option.
“This is such a great area to bike in,” says David, who has lived in many other parts of the country, including California and Florida. “This town is nestled right in a beautiful setting with great biking right out your back door or only a short ride away.”
Hope Cyclery even offers a Friday “Chilleur” Ride – free to anyone who wants to join in. “We gather at the shop at 6:00 and roll at 6:30 pm,” says Bunk. “It is a great way to show people around, let them experience nature and see the city of Johnstown in a different light.”
61-year-old Rich Maher has been cycling for the last 23 years. He rides at least twice a week, even in the winter. “Riding works for me,” he says. “It is my drug of choice. If I don’t ride, I get cranky. It puts me in a good mood.”
Like so many in the cycling community, Rich works hard to share his love of biking. He is Vice President of LHORBA – the Laurel Highlands On and Off Road Bicycling Association, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization devoted to the sport of bicycling. LHORBA offers a variety of rides for cyclists of all levels. “We want people to love it,” he says. “So we try to fit people to the right ride, whether that is on the road, on a trail or on the mountain.”
Rich Maher also coaches the Johnstown Ridgebacks, a cycling team for kids in grades 6th through 12th. “We want to get kids off their phones and off the couch,” he says.
The number of people getting into bicycling is definitely on the increase, thanks in part to the COVID pandemic. “In 2020 people were pushed outside,” says Caitlyn Lusk. “People were walking, running, biking – we saw a 200% increase in the number of people using our trails.”
The COVID spike was also felt at the bike shops. At Ski Den Sports on Scalp Avenue, manager Brian Graham says they sold about three years’ worth of bikes in a roughly year-and-a-half time frame. It has now slowed down a bit and, like other shops, they are experiencing some supply chain issues. “We have an easier time getting entry level mountain bikes or comfort cruisers which are good for trails,” says Brian. “But the higher end bikes are still in short supply.”
At Fat Jimmy’s Outfitters, with locations in both Bedford and Johnstown, service of old bikes is very strong. “A lot of people were reintroduced to biking during the pandemic and they are now getting back into it,” says owner Jim Fungaroli. “Because bikes are still in short supply, people are taking old bikes and bringing them in to get them tuned up and back up to speed.”
“Mother Nature puts on the best show ever, she is pretty rad,” says Jarrod Bunk. Plus he jokes, “You can ride forever and not get sweaty.”