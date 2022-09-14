Fall-ing For Fashions
As Autumn approaches, Johnstown Magazine take a look at styles that are so hot, they’re cool
Meet me in September. Wake me when September ends. Will I see you in September?
For better of worse, the ninth month of the year conjures up images of sweaters coming out of closets, hats and coats being brought into the hall, scarves and longer sleeves. September is that month that mixes summer with an abrupt start to fall. But it’s a wonderful mix of all kinds of fashions and trends and this year is no exception.
Summer probably went so fast you barely had enough time to school shop. Try not to let it overwhelm you. The last thing you need to stress about is what the latest fall fashions are – and how your kids should look when they step into the classroom.
You might already have your clothes picked out for this season but it’s a good bet your kids are still figuring it out as they walk the halls and sit in the cafeteria. Looking around those hallowed halls of high school, those with a passion for fashion can relate.
And so we got you! After visiting department stores, six top styles appear to be dominating the shelves and clothing racks. Even better, you do not have to travel to get them. You can find all the latest trends locally. Right here. At home.