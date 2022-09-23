Book Review: Diving into The Pecan Man
A Novel by Cassie Dandridge Selleck
If you're a fan of the American classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee, you'll probably enjoy The Pecan Man.
The two share many similarities. Both have an innocent man who is steamrolled by a system that can't see past his skin tone. Both deal with bigotry and are set in the South. Both have heroes who stand for what they believe despite personal costs and loss of standing in the community.
Both books have won writing awards. Lee won a Pulitzer Prize for To Kill a Mockingbird. The Pecan Man was a first-place winner in the 2006 Florida State Writing Competition.
It’s easy to understand how The Pecan Man is an award winner. What is hard to believe is that the book is the first for its author, Cassie Dandridge Selleck.
The Pecan Man is set in 1976 and is told in the voice of Ora Lee Beckworth, a senior citizen who looks back on the events that shattered her pampered existence.
I am not sure how old the author is, but she seems to have a real understanding into the mind of an older person. Ora Lee doesn't mince words and says what she thinks, but she also has a vulnerable side and a compassionate heart. Following the death of her husband, Ora Lee becomes more and more dependent on Blanche, her maid, and her maid’s family. Not having children of her own, she welcomes Blanche’s girls into her home in a lovely neighborhood in the best part of town. Beneath all that Southern genteel surface, however, lies deep-seated racism that rears its ugly head when Ora Lee hires an elderly black man to mow her lawn. What follows is a story that bears resemblance to the happenings at Whistle Stop Café in Fried Green Tomatoes.
Selleck includes some very quotable phrases, including: “It's funny what you take for granted when your view of the world reflects your own skin color.”
The quote says a great deal about Ora Lee's transformation and the change in her view of the world.
If there is one thing to complain about with The Pecan Man it is that the novel is too short. But don't let discourage you, there is a sequel – The Truth About Grace.
As of press time, Johnstown Magazine learned that a film adaptation then novel was in the works. The movie is set to star Laurence Fishburne and will be directed by So Yong Kim.
“It’s crazy to see words you’ve written performed by people you’ve respected and watched for years, and it’s a little surreal,” says author Cassie Dandridge Selleck. “I’ve known that it’s coming, but with all the announcements they’re making, it’s getting real.”