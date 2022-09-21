A barn, a private pond, and a cabin
What’s in your backyard?
“I didn’t have a design or a blueprint or anything when I got started”
Jeremiah Johnson. Grizzly Adams. Little House on the Prairie. The entertainment programming of the 1970s offered viewers a taste of the primitive. Of humble families and passionate patriarchs living off the land. The kids today say “off the grid” but this was before “the grid” was even part of our vocabulary.
And one little boy was so mesmerized by these shows and movies that the way of living depicted from a flickering screen in his parents’ family room was all the inspiration for adulthood he needed. Glued to the set as a 10, 11 and 12 year-old kid, Tim Gordon fashioned a mental objective. His takeaway from all those pop culture influences?
“I always wanted to build my own cabin,” Tim says, smiling with accomplishment. He’s about to show off the culmination of a dream more than 40 years old but only six years complete. Tim Gordon finally built a cabin.
“It’s just my little getaway. I come down here and smoke a cigar now and then and just sit on the little porch. See those mountains right there? There’s nothing better than seeing the moon come up over them every night “
This is Tim’s mancave. His fortress of solitude. He built every inch, every wall and every nook himself. He installed the windows and doors. He furnished and decorated it. It’s decidedly masculine and rustic. The cabin even still has that fresh aroma of sawdust and cedar. And Tim doesn’t have to travel far to get to his private claim to paradise.
His mountain cabin is located about half an acre from his house. It’s in his backyard. Literally. The back of the cabin can be seen from the deck of the swimming pool near his home. The front of the cabin has a view of a man-made fresh water pond. Bonus points if you guess what man made it Hint. This article is about to quote the creator.
“I didn’t have a design or a blueprint or anything when I got started,” Tim Gordon says “As I was going I’d stop and take a step back and say 'I think it needs a window there' and then 'I think a door should go here.'”
A heating and cooling professional by trade, Tim credits his wife of 16 years-- Becky --for her support of his seemingly endless home construction projects.
“I know she must really love me because I’ve moved her three times and always into places that needed work done to them. I’ll fix them up into her dream house and then get bored and need a new project.”
When Tim spotted 80 acres of rural Pennsylvania property in Stringtown (about five miles south of Hyndman) he couldn’t pass it up. The land contained a small house -- once painted Pepto Bismol pink and sitting back off the highway. And there was a dilapidated barn on the premises.
“My daughter was getting married and so the first thing I did was renovate and repair the barn so she could have her ceremony and reception here,” he says.
The interior of the barn contains a great room with enough seating for 150 people. Strings of lights and white toile cascade from a wooden beamed ceiling. There are restrooms located in a stone covered silo. A large porch could accommodate a small live band if need be. An artistic compass is burned into the floor and another one hangs high on the wall. This one bears the official name of the property. Compass Rose.
“I’ve always really liked compasses and when we were renovating the barn I thought about painting it. But one day I put an oil stain on it and the wood took on this beautiful rose-color. So...Compass Rose.”
Tim says he remembers clearly the day he conceived the idea to burn a logo into the hardwood floors of the barn.
“I drew the design out in the middle of the floor and started to figure out how I could actually burn it into the wood,” he recalls. “I went into the house and told my wife what I was planning to do. And I asked her what she thought and she said ‘Uh…no, Tim’ and I said ‘Too late. I already did it’”
Tim laughs while walking the property as photographs are taken of the barn, gazebo, pond and cabin.
“I honestly didn’t plan any of this. Not any of it. I wanted to put some stone in the fireplace of our house. And then I looked over at the barn and said ‘I bet some stone would look nice over there too and then it went from there. We started the barn first and then we put the pond in. Then we built the pergola and then I built the cabin.”
Since his property is located just off a main thoroughfare, motorists have been known to simply pull over and take photos of the renovated barn. It has become somewhat of a tourist attraction.
“I was in church one Sunday and got a message on my phone that someone was walking around my yard taking pictures and when I got home, they were still here,” Tim says. “They were from Johnstown and were driving through. They were photographers and just wanted photos of the barn. So I took them inside and we ended up visiting for hours. That happens more than people think.”
The Gordons bought the property about seven years ago but only actively began constructing the buildings that dot their landscape just four years ago. The barn was finished two years ago – during the height of the pandemic.
“It was for sale for a long time but no one wanted it. It was too much, I guess. But there’s actually a lot of history to this property. The man I bought the property off of was 77 years old. And his father and grandfather owned it before him. His family has memories of Chief Will – personal memories of knowing the chief.” Tim explains.
The Gordons also have chickens. The chicken coop looks like a child’s playhouse, complete with tin roof. The chickens have free run of the property – as does a friendly black cat named Bruce Lee.
“We got a spring here with fresh drinking water. So we never run out of water. I bet we get 500 gallons a minute of fresh water.”
But the biggest benefactor of the land and all it contains is Tim and Becky’s 11-year old, Luke.
“This is all for him really,” says Tim. “His friends come over and they don’t want to leave. We have 80 acres for him to explore. When he was little, I even built him a tree house. We use it as a tree fort for hunting now that he is older. That is really why I wanted this property. I wanted a place where a boy could run around and be a boy and feel safe and get dirty.”
And so, is the construction and the property where he wants it to be? Is Tim Gordon finished creating his primitive oasis in the Pennsylvania woods?
“I don’t know. There are days where I think I’m finished and then there are days I can come up with a hundred more projects to do out here. I get bored and want to keep building. I guess whether or not I keep doing things is up to the good lord – and my wife.”