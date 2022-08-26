A New York State of Mind
One of the Lords of 52nd Street Looks behind and looks ahead
In 1975 Billy Joel started looking for a new band. He has already released two studio albums with minimal success and was looking for the “New York sound” for his next record. His first choice to start to build the band was a fellow Long Islander and bass player, Doug Stegmeyer. He asked Stegmeyer if he knew some musicians to help round out the band and Stegmeyer replied “You know them already.”
“We were playing in bars as a band called Topper for years and Doug had been on the road with Billy,” recalls Liberty Devitto, the Lords of 52nd Street drummer and Joel’s principle percussionist for 30 years – both on the road and in the studio. “I met Billy Joel when I was 17. I started working with him when I was 24.”
Devitto – along with Stegmeyer and Javors joined Billy Joel in studio to record his 1976 album “Turnstiles.”
“I was then with Billy Joel for the next 30 years.” Devitto says. “Of the 150 songs I recorded with him, I do have some favorites. I love Honesty. I like Leningrad because we played that in the Soviet Union on tour and there is a great memory with that. I love the song Extremes because I think those lyrics are a lot like me.”
And then Devitto breaks into laughter. “The one I don’t like particularly is My Life. One reason is because in raising four daughters, when I would try to correct one of them, they would turn to me and say ‘Dad, I don’t care what you say anymore, this is my life’”
After the success of the initial Turnstiles album, Billy Joel and the band began looking for a music producer for their next album. They found it in legendary producer, Phil Ramone. In fact, it was Ramone and Joel who named the band “The Lords of 52nd Street. And it is the “Lords” who play on most of Joel’s commercially successful singles.
“When you hear his greatest hits, we’re all over that,” Devitto says. “And then, you know, his album Bridge came along. And Billy wanted a sound change. When it came to me, River of Dreams is the last album I am on. And he decided to go out live with another drummer. And now he does his thing – about once a month – and we do ours.”
The “we” in that sentence are the three original Lords of 52nd Street who – after being inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame decided to regroup and go out on the road. They now perform the hits they used to perform live with Joel – and yes, they have the Piano Man’s permission.
One of those stops brings them to Peoples Natural Gas Park tomorrow night – August 27 -- in a Highlands Health Clinic Benefit Concert.
“What can people expect from a Lords show?” teases Devitto “Well, we serve sandwiches. Just kidding. We are having a blast out on the road with these shows. The more people hear of us, the more they want to hear us.”
And Devitto adds he realizes he is bucking a stereotype about “aging rock stars.”
“I will be honest with you. I’m in my 70s now but we still deliver a high energy show and some great music and so if anyone ever tells you that you are too old to rock and roll or to do what you have a passion to do -- no matter what it is – just flip people the bird.”
This fundraising concert which is scheduled for August 27th, and the PNG Park in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is sponsored by E.MAP in cooperation with JAHA. Gates open at 6:00 pm. The opening act – the S’Wearing Hats -- which features eclectic music from the 80’s, 90’s and a little bit around the edges starts at 7:00 pm. For ticket information, visit https://www.highlandshealthclinic.com/event/benefit-concert-2022/