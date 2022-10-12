“We are making people happy and that is a paycheck alone.”
A Visit to the Weathered Farmhouse
Are you a fan of Schitt’s Creek? Remember when the apothecary opened? Didn’t you wish you could visit that store, and browse, smell scented candles, touch the black and white cozy sweaters, and purchase some rose scented skin? On the show, the store had that cozy vibe that served as a magnet for all the townspeople to gather. That’s a bit what the ambiance feels like it a new store located in Geistown. It’s also where you will find David and Patrick…. Um…I mean…Zach and J.T.
Like many young people do, when Zach Reese graduated from Greater Johnstown High School in 2006, he felt the need to spread his wings beyond his hometown and spent several years in Indiana and State College.
But a desire to be near family and meeting partner J.T. Hoffman, a 2009 graduate of Blacklick Valley, brought him back home. Last year, the couple purchased a home in Southmont. “It’s really true. There is nothing like home,” Zach says.
He and J.T. then spent a good amount of time decorating their new house and the results impressed family and friends. The positive feedback they received created a desire in the couple to own a home decorating business that would highlight their talents. The result? In June of this year, the Weathered Farmhouse opened at 2458 Bedford St. in Geistown borough.
The couple thought the location was perfect. And then they found a problem. The building didn’t have the wide open spaces found in most retail stores. “It was all offices,” Zach says of the space.
Zach and J.T. discussed ways to make it look more like other shops, but then came up with another idea.
“What if we literally made this feel like a home?” they asked each other.
They came up with a plan. Each room would highlight a different area in a house. One area would feature everything for the kitchen, others with items to decorate a bathroom or a den. One room would be dedicated to candles and lighting.
The result was everything they hoped for.
“It really grew into something more than we anticipated,” Zach says. “We love it.”
For more information about the Weathered Farmhouse, call 814 244-3364 or visit info@theweatheredfarmhouse.net