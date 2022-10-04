Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.