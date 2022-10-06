Not-so-Sweet Sixteen
How one woman lives, survives, and thrives – turning her diagnosis into a movement
It was sixteen years ago. 2006. Just another October day.
And Maureen Muir Dye was past-due for an annual mammogram. Her husband had just had back surgery and helping her spouse through his recovery was – at that time – her priority.
The day Maureen went for her annual exam was just like her trips there before. And then shortly after her mammogram she was called into the doctor’s office. There, the technician reading her test results suggested that a second picture be taken. And then he asked Maureen if anyone had come to this appointment with her.
Just prior to discussing the results, the doctor reached out his hands to Maureen and held them as he delivered the breast cancer diagnosis to her. The good news was that the doctor felt this was stage zero, and he ordered an immediate biopsy scheduled for later that day.
Within a short period of time, Maureen’s next course of action was the immediate biopsy and then followed up with a single mastectomy.
This DIEP Flap surgery lasted 13 hours - and it involved a host of oncologists, breast cancer surgeons and plastic surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and other medical staff.
Following this intensive and extensive surgery, Maureen was put on a treatment plan that she remained on for five years. She had a prescription for tamoxifen and was fortunate to not have to endure chemotherapy or radiation.
During these five years post-surgery, Maureen had multiple and continuous checkups and diagnostic procedures to verify that the medication has been working.
Maureen turned 60 in 2018. And then it was time for her semi-annual PET scan. She had reported to her oncologist that she felt a lump in her neck, and the PET scan and follow-up biopsy would unfortunately prove that she now had Stage IV metastatic breast cancer - with spots of cancer on her spine, pelvis, and lymph nodes.
The news was devastating. Yet Maureen’s take on her diagnosis since that fateful day has been that metastatic breast cancer is not an automatic death sentence. She learned there are treatment plans and medical support to slow the progress and enrich her life.
Since her diagnosis of 2006 and the one in 2018, Maureen has found a new passion in being an advocate for breast cancer awareness.
“I really like pushing for fighting for all cancers,” the now 64-year old says. “I’d like to emphasize too how excited I am for all the new research out there. And they are working on a vaccine for breast cancer - which is in the testing mode.”
And of her last check up with her doctor, she discovered he had some good news. Her doctor – who calls her “Stable Mabel” reported that her most recent PET scan shows just scar tissue and no areas throughout her body that are “lighting up on the scan.”
“In other words, no cancer is showing at this time,” Maureen says. “I’ll be on treatment for the rest of my life. My current treatment is still working, putting the brakes on progression of the cancer cells. I’m still ‘Stable Mabel!’ and so thankful for groundbreaking medical treatments!”
Maureen is not one to speak publicly about her breast cancer journey – at least not until last year when the American Cancer Society asked her to share her story. Up until that invitation, she had kept her story pretty much private among her best friends and family.
When she finally decided to tell her story, she found so many people who have come to her for support, encouragement and information. She has now turned her story into an opportunity to advocate for education, research, and following oncologists’ treatment plans.
In addition to sharing her life with family and friends, Maureen assists with the care of her 90 year old father. She is also active in the local Pink Ladies organization – with no plans to slow down. And even when she does slow down, she has plans.
“When I retire, I’m going to paint rocks,” she says.