Grateful & Blessed
My Personal Breast Cancer Recovery Story
On May 17, 2019, I got a call from Dr. Trudi Brown at The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. She told me I had cancer in my right breast. It was found by a routine mammogram.
That began a process that lasted until December of 2020 which included a mastectomy, recovery from surgery, and finally, chemotherapy. I was lucky. I did not have to have radiation, but I still lost my hair.
It came out in handfuls.
I had always had long, thick hair, so this was almost more difficult than the surgery and recovery.
When I could not style it anymore, I knew I had to shave my head.
I enlisted the help of my stylist and cousin, Maria. She came to my basement with clippers and shaved what remained.
I was bald. I felt ugly.
Maria took off her gold, hoop earrings and gave them to me to wear along with a turban. That was the first time I realized that I was a survivor.
After chemotherapy, I went through breast reconstruction.
I was still left with one breast slightly reduced and the other with an implant and no nipple. The scars are noticeable, but I feel blessed.
Then, Covid kept me home and stopped me from going to the gym. My doctor suggested that I avoid crowds for the next two years. The next two years! Not two weeks like everyone else but two full years! In truth, Covid made returning to normal routines after cancer most challenging.
But recently, I started back to the gym, with my husband Robert. It was strange to feel my right breast move as I lifted weights. It didn’t feel like part of my body, a disassociation. And yet, I am happy to exercise again and to feel my new body move, even if it feels new and different.
My life also has new doctor visits and tests that I didn’t have before my diagnosis.
Dr. Michael Voloshin at the Hillman Cancer Center, a teddy bear of a man, is my oncologist. I admire his intelligence, skill, and compassion. At first, I saw him every three months, but now I see him every six months. That’s a good thing. Dr. Voloshin does blood work and thankfully, so far, all has been well.
Dr. Brown orders an MRI and mammogram every six months. As I lay on my stomach during the test, I tell myself that it will be worth it to know that I am cancer free.
So far, I have been.
I am participating in a research study for breast cancer survivors at the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber. Last year, the Institute initiated a study on COVID-19. Through this study, I give blood every three months for the next two years along with other study participants and get testing for COVID-19. There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding COVID-19 infection and why people respond to infection in different ways. The scientists hope that data generated from this study will contribute new knowledge on the long-term immune response to COVID-19. This is a little way to give back.
In June of 2021, one of my best friends, Catherine, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. I felt for her almost more than I felt for myself. I sent her cards and soap and body wash and pajamas—all the things that I had received from dear friends when I was battling breast cancer. I wanted her to feel the support I had felt. Support worked. Support helps. I would advise anyone with any cancer diagnosis to find a support group – a positive and uplifting and even optimistic cheer squad.
My hair grew back slowly—--as straight, thick, and beautiful as it was before chemotherapy. I tried to let it grow long but could not stand the feeling of it on my neck. When it was long enough to cut, Maria helped me again. I look at old pictures of myself, and I wish that I could grow it long again. But too much has happened. I am someone new.
Early this year, I began writing stories for Johnstown Magazine, and I contracted with a writing coach to work on my own stories. Writing is a blessing as I explore what life is like after breast cancer.
Today, I have been cancer free for four years. I relish every day. On those days when I must see Dr. Brown or Dr. Voloshin, I pray for good news.
It has come.
I take Arimidex and will for the next five years. It makes me hot. Unbelievably, this is the only lasting side effect I experience.
Breast Cancer made me value my husband, life, my family, and my friends more than I did before I was diagnosed.
I would not wish the suffering on anyone else. Yet, I remain grateful and blessed.