From the Editor's Desk
October is a month of awareness...
Fighting and surviving the “Devil of this Earth.”
My parents always told me to “be careful how you throw the word hate around because once you say it, it's not a word you can take back. Don’t go around saying you love everything or you hate everything because the word will lose its meaning."
And so it's with great intent and the weight of the definition behind it and with every fiber of my being that I can emphatically claim that I absolutely hate cancer. I wish there was a stronger word for it. Even abhor, loathe and detest don't seem adequate expressions. A friend of mine recently said to me “Cancer is the Devil of this Earth.” Truer words were never spoken.
October is the month of breast cancer awareness. It hurts me the number of people -- both women and men -- that get diagnosed with this every single year. The amount is staggering -- if not frightening. I have lost too many people that I held dear in my life way too soon to the “Devil of this Earth” -- not just to the scurge that is breast cancer but lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, throat cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia and lymphoma. And I-- for one -- am sick of it.
As of writing this opening letter, we are all mourning the passing of Olivia Newton-John. The American musical treasure passed in August after a remarkable thirty years with breast cancer as her worst enemy. And as sad as that is, it's a shame it takes knowing or just knowing of someone who has or has had cancer before it reminds us all we still need to fight it.
On a personal note – something only people “in the know” know. I only had one sibling. My sister. Her name was Teri Dawn (Riggs) Stephens. And sixteen years ago last month, she died on what would have been her 34th birthday. We would have celebrated her 50th birthday last month had it not been for the devil of this earth. I'm including a picture of her here to show you who she was. She wasn't famous. But she was a mother to a boy who turned into a fine young man; she was a best friend to everyone who was lucky to know her; and she was and forever is my baby sister. She was smart and funny and beautiful and she had plans for her life. The face of this vibrant lovely woman is what cancer looks like.
You see, cancer doesn't care. It doesn't discriminate. It's taking our daughters, sisters and wives and we need to do something to stop it.
In this month of “awareness,” let's not forget those “everyday” lives cancer has claimed or at the very least disrupted. Let's not forget those from our own community taken from us way too soon – and let’s celebrate with raised voices and triumphant jubilation the men and women who have been victorious and have beat and are beating the devil back. In this edition, we are going to celebrate some of those brave women and men. We are going to meet their smiling, joyous, and lovely faces – and we thank them for the courage to tell their stories and embrace them tightly with appreciation for telling it, and ultimately inspiring others.
And please continue to pray also for the families who live with and battle cancer everyday – pray for those folks whose names you may never know, names that will not flash on the evening news or may not appear in a magazine. And while you're at it – pray we find a cure so we can exorcise this devil of the Earth once and for all.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Johnstown Magazine