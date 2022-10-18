In Irene, the author has created a strong female who doesn’t back down to the men who think she is ill-equipped to step into her father’s shoes. Women were fine to keep the home front running, but should be prepared to head back to the kitchen as soon as the war was over. But Irene is determined to make her father proud and prove herself to her detractors. She uncovers some very disturbing activities at the local steel plant and believes her star reporter was murdered for his work on the story.