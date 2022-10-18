Misc: Book Report
Thou Shalt Not Steel
Murder on the Front Page
Novels set during World War II are plentiful these days. But while most are centered in Europe, Front Page Murder plops the reader right into a Western Pennsylvania steel town that could easily be Johnstown.
While most WWII novels deal with the atrocities perpetuated against the Jewish people, this easy-to-read book only touches on that horrific chapter of the war.
Instead, Joyce St. Anthony’s Front Page Murder looks at what was probably the very real threat against the steel producers in this region that powered the war machine.
The book centers on Irene Ingram, a young journalist who is running her town’s newspaper while her father serves as a war correspondent. Irene…Arlene… you can see why I was captivated!
In Irene, the author has created a strong female who doesn’t back down to the men who think she is ill-equipped to step into her father’s shoes. Women were fine to keep the home front running, but should be prepared to head back to the kitchen as soon as the war was over. But Irene is determined to make her father proud and prove herself to her detractors. She uncovers some very disturbing activities at the local steel plant and believes her star reporter was murdered for his work on the story.
Her investigation and the colorful people of the town will keep readers’ interest until the last page.
Through her narrative and sharp descriptions, St. Anthony does a great job of creating the look and feel of the 1940s. Readers will appreciate her attention to detail – from Victory Gardens to the scarcity of silk stockings.
The author spent a decade working as a police secretary and this book benefits from her knowledge of law enforcement.
Death on a Deadline, a follow up to Front Page Murder, is scheduled for release early next month so fans will have a chance to revisit Irene and her friends. The author also penned three Brewing Trouble mysteries. The author herself is a native of Pittsburgh who now lives in the Laurel Highlands. Check her out at joycetremel.com, @JoyceTremel or Joyce Tremel on Facebook.