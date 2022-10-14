“You want to know what kind of guests we get? Weirdos!”
We Dare You to Spend…
A Night at the Midway!
Ever been tempted to spend a night in a bonafide, genuine, authenticated, validated, spooky, completely haunted landmark hotel? As seen on TV?
What? You think you have to travel to New Orleans, Louisiana or maybe even Salem, Massachusetts for an eerie experience? Oh no. Things that go howling through the evening and bumping through the night are just as close as the Midway Hotel in Windber.
This is not your grandmother’s hotel – unless of course – dear ol’ Granny went on to her reward when Reagan was in office and her spirit is now trapped between this world and the next – and if that’s the case, lucky for you, there’s a Quija board on the rooftop of the Midway so you and Grandma can have a nice long chat.
A little more than twenty years ago, Blair Murphy took a couple of his best friends up on a strange proposition. They bought a hotel in Windber, Pennsylvania sight-unseen off the Internet – only physically touring the property after they bought it. When the business partners came to Windber and saw their purchase, they looked at one another and came up with a solution.
“After looking at the hotel and hearing about the hotel from people in the neighborhood, the three of us said ‘okay, we’ll stay a year and fix up the property and see where we are then,” Blair says, punctuating the conclusion of his remarks with a chuckle. “Well, after that year, they did leave and I stayed and I have been here ever since. They told me I was crazy for staying and I guess I am.”
Blair did some remodeling but most of his renovation plans were put on hold when he began to talk to other business owners in town.
“Then I started hearing the hotel was haunted. Really haunted,” he says. “And I decided to roll with it. That was a theme I could work with in this place.”
Before purchasing the building, Blair says he was working in Los Angeles. Among his jobs – he was doing some photography work for the late Prince.
“Then my friends called about this hotel that was for sale in a former coal town for $11,000. And a week later, I was living here.”
The landmark hotel boasts 37 rooms – although not all of those rooms can be rented. Some are permanently … let’s just say… occupied. The ones that can be rented out have special themes – like the Vampire Suite – complete with open and empty caskets that Blair says are for “perfect photo opportunities.” There’s also rooms here named for the Werewolf, a Mermaid, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Frankenstein. Guests can even dare to ask for the “doll” room where a lifesized mannequin sits in a rocking chair, ready to keep watch over those brave souls who boldly shut their eyes here.
“I walked through this building and I was so intriqued,” Blair remembers about the impression this formidable building made on him. “There was nothing mentioned in the listing that it was haunted. But when I found that out, I had to stay. I was thrilled by it.”
Yes, the hotel has a bar area, a séance room, and the aforementioned device for the clairvoyant on the exterior of the top floor.
“At first, we were experiencing things in here and then guests started to experience things and so we decided to design the interior around those experiences,” says Blair, who indicates the hotel is completely booked between the end of August and the first part of November.
“This is not a place to stay for a good night’s sleep and a hot shower,” he insists. “You want to know what kind of guests we get? Weirdos. And that’s just fine with me. I love weirdos.”
