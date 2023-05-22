Special Commentary
Heading into High School Graduations
Reflecting on the ‘The Tasks of Leadership’
In 2007, a freshly graduated undergrad student was eager to begin her career as a performing artist. However, this fast track to stardom and success was going to take a bit longer than expected. So, as with most artists, the service industry called, and she became a waitress in the interim. Learning from a veteran server, it became quickly evident that this restaurant was a family-owned company that was focused on making money and catering to the many children and grandchildren that they hired, not the overall staff. The nepotism and interesting management/leadership made most staff feel as if they were to be fearful of anyone in the family. The owner’s approach did not instill positive values, motivate the staff, demonstrate proper management, create workable unity, present themselves as a symbol, or represent the whole of the group.
The graduate then moved to a position where she was trained and began instructing ballroom dance. The owner of this business was finally ready to hire an “almost” full-time employee. Up until this point, the owner and her husband were the only two who taught at the dance studio. As a result, tensions mounted between the owner’s husband and the new hire. The studio owner, although an aggressive self-seeking tyrant, made a candid statement at one point that struck the new hire deeply, “Your job is to bring in your own wages and then some for the company.” It was not until many, many years later that this statement made sense. Nevertheless, it impacted the new instructor for her entire professional life. The studio owner envisioned goals, displayed values, motivation, management, explained things, was a symbol, represented the group, and constantly focused on renewing. However, all of these tasks were done with self-seeking motives for the owner or in negative interactions with people.
Finally, moving into a senior leadership position, the graduate-turned dance instructor-turned senior leader, began working in a nonprofit arts and cultural organization. The experiences learned through this position were gleaned from the mentoring behaviors of the emeritus Executive Director, where the lines of management and leadership blurred, and the emeritus Executive Director had a severe case of founder’s syndrome. This sealed the fate of the new senior leader, as she experienced firsthand the good, the bad, and the ugly of “Gardner’s Nine Tasks.”
These examples, which spanned well over a decade, were at the forefront of my mind, as these were my stories.
When reading John Gardner’s work these examples came flooding to my thoughts. Through lessons and experiences learned from these examples, the tough and negative side of each, “The Tasks of Leadership” tasks were lived. It became apparent that the negative experiences resulted in learned behavior. And as a senior leader, these were not traits I wished to associate with. This was not easy and took some failures to get it right.
“The Tasks of Leadership” are an ideal set of parameters that encompass the overarching criteria of leadership. If followed, an individual could strive to become a better leader within themselves, as well as utilize the tasks list to bring out the leader in those that work for them. This would be beneficial for lower, middle, and senior staff positions.
The approach taken by Gardner was not a selfish one. Each task gave tangible examples from the leader’s perspective and ways to exemplify it within staff. This is incredibly important since many times literature and studies on leadership focus on one or the other, but they are a dual process that need to be honed simultaneously between the one leading by example and those that are to be expanding themselves with leadership skills.
While all the tasks provided valuable information, the one that proved the most impactful was managing. Because of personal experience, it always seemed palatable that leadership and management were one in the same. Through the detailed explanation of how they intertwine but are designated areas all their own, it was a true eye opener. There could be a huge transformation in for-profits and nonprofits if people truly understood the differences on lower, middle and senior levels of management versus leadership.
Gardner’s tasks really embodied a holistic approach to leadership, and although it could fall under one of the nine tasks, another task that would be highly important to focus on is evaluations. Evaluations do not have to be negative, if a good leader is giving them. It is a candid way to establish tangible checks and balances. This can be a way to praise staff or work on areas of improvement. Annual evaluations are a must, especially when new areas of responsibility are added to a position, or the position is expanded. This will ensure that staff have mastered or affectively accomplished the abilities needed for them to thrive.
There are many components of “The Tasks of Leadership” that have been implemented within the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, for example, focusing on the staff’s natural strengths and abilities, determining if they are a manager or a leader. Once of the best things we ever did at the Arts Center was to completely reorganize job duties and responsibilities, allowing each staff member to make a list of their loves and hates. Not everything could be changed but it had a huge impact. Why try to make people into something they are not? Work with you have got and make it better. Sometimes you even discover new strengths, and abilities people did not even know they had!
This being graduation season, I offer these words because moving forward – those who are leaders today – in their schools and classes – may struggle a bit to find your footing moving forward- trying to find your place in the world full of followers. Continue to lead. Learn as you go. Treat people the way you would want to be treated. Learn from the folks who about to teach you lessons as you move into the next tasks in life. Leaders are made from those people who want to lead and have the desire to lead. You will get there. It may take time. Be patient. Be kind. Be respectful and remember where you started will always be a compass for where you are going next.
Congratulations and good luck, 2023 graduates!