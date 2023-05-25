Remembering Our Most Famous Son
How an Iconic Image of Freedom Has a Johnstown Connection..
And What’s Being Done to Make Sure We Never Forget It
Johnstown’s most famous and indeed immortal “son” is someone who never lived to see the impact he made on his hometown, on his nation, and even on one of our country’s very symbols of freedom.
United State Marine Corp Sergeant Michael Strank – who grew up in the Franklin Borough neighborhood - is in fact one of the six men who raised “the flag” on top of Mount Suribachi during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima. In fact, it may have even been Sergeant Strank’s idea. And now that photo and the national soldiers’ monument based on that image remains one of the most iconic American images of all time.
It was Associated Press and war photographer Joe Rosenthal who is credited with taking the photo itself but the men in that picture are Strank, Corporal Harlon Block, Private First Class Franklin Sousley, Private First Class Ira Hayes, Marine PFC Harold Keller, and Marine CPL Harold Schultz. Over time and after sorting out identity confusion that surrounded the image for more than 60 years, in 2019, the federal government finally concluded the true IDs of the men in the photo and in the monument and Strank – and his role in the raising of the flag – remains untested and unquestioned.
But the origin of this American hero doesn’t even begin in America. It begins in Jarabina, Czechoslovakia when Mychal Strenk was born on November 10, 1919. He was the son of immigrants who moved Michael to the States in 1922, changing the family’s surname and spelling in the process. This was actually a common practice. As folks approached the registrar of entry ports – like Ellis Island- they were asked their names by the person on duty. However that person decided to write the name on the entry papers is how it was then forever spelled in America.
Michael’s father—Vasil – sought work and that search eventually brought the family to Franklin Borough, just east of Johnstown. Working for Bethlehem Steel, Vasil labored in the Cambria County mines. Reportedly, Michael – or Mike as he was later called – didn’t even speak English until he was in the first grade. He was also very eager to learn American customs and traditions. He played the French horn and baseball, even hitting a home run out of Johnstown’s Point Stadium. He also saved his brother John from a nearly fatal mining accident and calmed his younger brothers during the Johnstown Flood of 1936.
When World War II erupted, Mike went into Pittsburgh to enlist. He wasn’t even 20. He was shipped to Parris Island, South Carolina and then onto training at Guantanamo Bay where he and his fellow Marines practiced amphibious assaults on Caribbean islands, much like the island assaults that Marines would be doing a year later in the Pacific. By the time the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred, Strank was back in South Carolina training new Marines and becoming a Sergeant in the process.
Then, D-Day, November 1, 1943 -- Sgt. Strank arrived in Bougainville with 14,000 other Marines. Even after the beach was secure, the killing continued. Americans pursued the Japanese into the jungle. For two months, Sgt. Strank fought on that island, until the campaign came to an end.
After earning a leave, Sgt. Strank returned to Franklin Borough. His sister Mary remembers Mike used the time to rest and refused to talk about the war or what he had experienced. He even went to see a movie with friends and reportedly at the end of that night out said goodbye in a manner that indicated he knew when he returned to battle he would not be coming home alive.
Michael Strank was tapped by the Marines to lead the next mission -- the assault of a place only known in training as “Island X.” The training for this mission occurred in what was then the U.S. territory of Hawaii at Camp Tarawa. The training facility shared similar terrain with Island X. Strank and his company spent four months here before he and five other men learned the identity of Island X – Iwo Jima.
For the Unites States, this island had significance. If captured, American pilots could use the airfields to both launch attacks as well as to make emergency landings. Bombing runs that were headed to the Japanese mainland flew right over Iwo Jima, so capturing the island would give clear skies for American pilots.
The 28th Marine Regiment – which included Sgt. Strank and all of the men who would later be credited with raising the flag – landed on what was called “Green Beach,” the closest beach to Mount Suribachi. It is said Strank’s calming presence and humor relaxed his men and put them in better spirits. And while “Mike” was said to be optimistic regarding the survival of his men, he reportedly told people around him “I’m not coming back from this one.”
On February 19, 1945, Marines hit the beaches of Iwo Jima. The first wave of Marines, ultimately including Mike and Easy Company, encountered no opposition. For an hour, men and machines poured onto the beach creating a crowded condition in the compact space. Mike and his platoon landed north of their destination and had to rendezvous with Easy Company in the middle of battle.
Sgt Strank led his men back to the rendezvous point, moving between the squad members and making sure they were spread out. Eventually they reached Easy Company and the actions of Sgt. Strank easily saved many lives that day. However, it didn’t make him feel any better about his own.
“This is my third campaign,” Strank told a Marine he was sharing a foxhole with, “and I’m not going to make it through this one.” The beachhead was finally secure. For Mike and Easy Company, the next three days would be spent cutting off Suribachi from the rest of the island while facing its fury head on. By morning on the fourth day, the mountain had been taken by American forces. Suribachi had fallen.
That morning - February 23, 1945 - the American Flag was hoisted for the first time on top of Mount Suribachi. A photo of this flag raising was taken but it’s not the one people remember. And it’s not the one Sgt. Strank is in. The Secretary of the Navy requested that first flag as a souvenir of the battle and asked for it to be taken down and delivered to him. This decision didn’t exactly sit well with the men in the battlefield and so after receiving word that the flag was to come down for a cabinet member, the men decided to raise a second one.
A second flag – which had reportedly been on one of the ships that sunk in Pearl Harbor – was found and handed to Sgt. Strank’s squad. And the six men decided to hoist the flag a second time in victory. When they reached the summit, it was reportedly Sgt. Strank who said to raise it so high that “every son of a bitch on this whole cruddy island can see it!”
At the same time, war photographer Joe Rosenthal reached the top of the mountain. He was disappointed that as a photo journalist he had not been there for the first flag raising and so he decided to photograph this second one.
The men found a pole nearby, attached the flag to it, secured themselves against rocks on the volcanic island and raised Old Glory using grit, determination, and about 1200 pounds of pure lean Marine muscle. And Rosenthal snapped the photo. The photo all the world would soon see.
The photo was quickly published and was seen on front pages of newspapers all over the world. Within days it was quickly becoming a unifying symbol of victory in the European Theatre – it provided inspiration and hope and a sense of patriotism. Rosenthal's black-and-white flag-raising picture, which appeared in newspapers on February 25, 1945, was later titled “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.” It remains the most copied and most representative photograph in Marine Corps history.
On March 1, 1945 – only one week after the most famous image of war was captured on film – Sgt Michael Strank was killed in action by friendly fire.
“Michael Strank was the American dream personified, the immigrant turned dutiful Marine who led his brothers as a child like he led his brothers in arms as a young man,” says the Michael Strank Project – a local foundation dedicated to his honor that raises money to raise awareness for important veterans’ causes.
“The boy from a steel town who used humor, courage, and calming presence to gain the respect of all who served with him. Michael Strank was a Marine’s Marine, a larger than life hero.”
Two other men who raised the flag with Sgt Strank also died in the line of duty during the war. The other three -- Ira Hayes, John Bradley, and Rene Gagnon became celebrities but lived in the shadow of some skeptics who said the photo was staged and or worse – never really happened at that spot on the mountain but was taken in a photo studio – engineered by Hollywood.
In 1947, Mike’s body, which had been laid to rest in Iwo Jima returned home. He was laid to rest as a hero during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Seven years later, that iconic photo – which continued to resonate nationally – served as the basis for what would become a national monument. On November 10, 1954, the Iwo Jima Memorial was unveiled – ironically it would have been Sgt. Strank’s 35th birthday
On the Iwo Jima Memorial itself, for years, there was no personal identifiers of any of the men themselves. Nor is there any credit given to the photographer. And the monument would remain that way until June 23, 2016 when the Marine Corp added an addendum which now lists all six men depicted in the scene – including Johnstown’s own Sergeant Michael Strank. Of the six Marines depicted in the photo, Strank was the only one to be correctly identified from the beginning; the other five were either assigned the wrong locations in the photo or were not even in the original photo.
Mary Strank, Mike’s sister, is convinced that her brother, like the surviving flag raisers, would have been uncomfortable with the attention paid to him.
“He wouldn’t have wanted the fame,” Mary has said. “He would have said he was just doing his job.”
Several veterans’ organizations from Michael Strank’s hometown of Johnstown organized the Michael Strank Project to salute the men and women who served in World War II. “Every day we have fewer and fewer surviving World War II veterans. We want young people of today to know what their grandparents endured and what they accomplished. The world is a better place because of the sacrifices made by that greatest generation,” states the mission statement on the home page of the website. To donate to the cause to help keep stories and history told and legacies intact, visit https://strank.org/