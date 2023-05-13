Moms We Love
Johnstown Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including
Including Lisa Downey
Super mom. I don’t even think that’s enough honestly. Our mom, Lisa, is the shining star. She always shows up, no matter what. She took care of her mom, day in and day out.
Every. Single. Day.
To be an example to us as to how we should treat others. She never complains. She just does. Every single vision I had for my wedding she had happen, from hanging centerpieces/cake to a carriage to take me from the ceremony to reception. Need a favor? She’s there. Need to cry? She’s your shoulder to lean on. Need some advice? Man, does she have some of the day.
Growing up I always viewed her as a super hero, curious as to how she did everything she did. I still don’t know how she does it all. And the best part about it she always is wearing a smile; even when life hits us hard she is there to pick us all up. She wears multiple hats and wears them all with grace. From travel agent to wedding planner to marketing to interior designer. She truly does it all.
Thank you is never enough and will never be enough. Here’s to all the super moms but especially to my super mom Lisa.
- Katie (Downey) Matzke
Meet all the "2023 Moms We Love" in the May edition of Johnstown Magazine -- available everywhere now!