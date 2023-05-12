Moms We Love

 

Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers 

Megan DeSalle and Bobbie Walkovich

 

A Mother’s Love is my daughter, Megan (Walkovich) DeSalle sharing a mother's love with her son Leo and newborn daughter Aubrey and my daughter-in-law Bobbie Bobbie (Patterson) Walkovich with her newborn son Christian.  Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms.

Bruce Walkovich

 

Meet all the "2023 Moms We Love" in the May edition of Johnstown Magazine -- available everywhere now!

