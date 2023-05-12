Moms We Love
Johnstown Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including
Agnes Paruch
My Mom used to try to dress her entire family alike. She loved being a wife and Mother. One of her many talents was sewing. Often, she would make our clothing. You can see that my Father’s shirt and little brothers outfit sort of matches ours. She dropped out of school in ninth grade and worked as a waitress and in a tube factory during the war before marrying my Dad in 1953. My parents were Agnes (Paruch) and Clarence Joseph O’Shea. Mom was born in Johnstown, PA on August 23, 1925. She was a daughter of Polish immigrants – Rose (Pastuszak) and Vincent Paruch. She lived in Conemaugh, PA until she was 13 years old and then her parents bought a farm in East Taylor Township.
Dianne O’Shea
