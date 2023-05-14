Mother’s Day for me always looks a little different
In Memory of My Mom
Mother
Mother is a lady of grace of dignity
She is sweet, kind and considerate
As we all like her to be.
She may get mad and growl or scoul
But in my eyes she is a dear sweet soul
Whom God has meant for me to love
Until He calls her home above.
She works hard day and night
But like my father, she must be strong and brave
To face each fight
And work and slave with all her might.
She takes time for God each day.
From Housework to sit and pray.
I hope that God will understand
We’d like a home in His great land
Where toil and heartaches, there are none.
Where all our work is already done.
To sit at ease and talk with God.
And view the mansions far abroad.
Faye Ann Lowery
April 1960
That poem could have been written by a 17-year old me about my Mom. But it wasn’t. It was written by a 17-year old girl named Faye Lowery for her mother, in April, 1960. And three years and three some odd months after she wrote that poem, Faye Lowery would become Faye Riggs and Faye Riggs was my amazing mom.
I could give you hundreds of funny stories about growing up as the son of Faye Riggs. I could fill this magazine with only stories of only her. To say we had a lot of good times would be an understatement. Mom was silly. But she always had my back. She was the mother lion when she had to be but growing up as her kid was one fun adventure after the other. Dad was a “Blue Collar” worker who worked nights a lot when I was little and so he slept during the day. To prevent him from being disturbed so Dad could sleep, Mom would take my sister and me out of the house on adventures – we would visit relatives, go to roller rinks, public pools, beaches, the library, museums, and even the occasional ball game. Even a little drive into the city would feel like a big outing with Mom. I remember standing in the middle of the Johnstown Mall for the first time when I was around eight or nine and it might as well have been Times Square for me.
Mom sustained injuries that ultimately were too tough to survive during a car accident five years ago, December 10, 2017 and she passed away surrounded by loved ones just after midnight on Christmas morning, December 25. But just as 911 was called, and while strangers were coming to her assistance, she reached into her pocketbook and called me. “Shane…I’ve been in a car accident and I’m pretty banged up,” she said. “How bad of an accident?” I asked her. “Well,” she said. “I’m upside down.”
Later, witnesses told me Mom was lying sideways in the car, her cut and bruised legs hanging out the windows. I talked to her about this in the hospital and she said “well, yea, that’s because I kicked in the windows trying to get out.”
Mom was one of the funniest people I knew. She had a great sense of humor. When she went into a step down unit just a few days before she passed away, she was handed a remote control and it had the word “toilet” on it. She said playfully “Now why would I want to flush the toilet from my bed?” I said “No…Mom….you push that button if you have to use the toilet. A nurse will come in and help you to the bathroom. Don’t push it.” “Too late,” she replied.
Faye Riggs loved to shop, play cards and board games, and go to the bargain movies on Tuesday nights. Mom would often call me on Wednesday mornings to give me her critique of the movie she had seen the night before. And her reviews always made me laugh. I remember my cousin’s wife took her to see 50 Shades Darker. Mom did not like that movie. Not one bit. She said “Well, that movie had no plot…some rich guy and some whiny girl. I didn’t get it. But people were saying – maybe you would have enjoyed it if you had read the book…and I said to them – ‘no thank you…after seeing that movie, the only book I’ll be reading is my Bible!”
Mom collected Disney Cinderella dolls and angel figurines and loved the color blue. She was a lifelong fan of the singer, Tom Jones. Her attraction was only made stronger when I learned that the Welsh singer and my Dad (and therefore me by extension) are distant cousins. Mom also loved to camp. She and Dad would often join friends for the whole summer in Hidden Springs.
I lived to regret the day her grandson and I taught her how to send text messages because thereafter, instead of calling me she would text – and sometimes it was multiple messages sent in a row that I would have to interpret. For two years, Mom thought “LOL” was “lots of love.” “Your uncle is back in the hospital for some tests. LOL.” And I would think “why on earth does she think that is funny?” Now, I miss those weird text messages. I miss the phone calls. I still keep waiting for my Mom’s name to come up on my cell phone.
Every year, Mother’s Day for me is a time of great reflection. It’s sometimes a difficult day. As those of you reading this who have lost your own mother can attest. Sitting in church watching sons and daughters grin with pride as their mothers sit with them – wearing that oversized corsage pinned to them by a church usher. That used to be me. And my Mom. Now seeing it in others fills me with joy and sadness at the same time.
If you are lucky enough to have your Mother still with you, make sure you call her. Spend some time. Listen to her stories even if she has repeated them so much you can predict what she is about to say. Treat each day with your own Mom as if that might be the last time you see each other. Because it could be. There are two extremely precious things in life that once they are gone, you can never get back. One of them is time. The other is your Mom.
“Grief never ends but it changes
It’s a passage not a place to stay.
Grief is not a sign of weakness nor lack of faith.
It is the price of love.”
- Anna Grace Taylor
Happy Mother’s Day.