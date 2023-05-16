For Mother’s Day…Memorial Day… and Everyday
Celebrating and honoring our Gold Star Mothers
BY JIM GINDLESPERGER
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Although you may not realize it, most likely you’ve seen one or more of them. Maybe you stood behind one of them in the checkout line at Giant Eagle, or maybe you rode on the bus with one. Or maybe you even sat beside one at a sporting event or a concert. The reason you probably don’t realize you saw one is that they look just like the rest of us. But they are special. They belong to a club that none of us would ever want to be a part of.
They are the Gold Star Mothers.
What is a Gold Star Mother? The concept dates back to the days of World War I, the war that was supposed to end all wars. In the early days of that war, the windows of families who had members serving in the military were adorned with service flags. Service flags had a deep blue star for each living family member serving. If any member of the family died in the service, that blue star was replaced with a gold one. The mothers of those represented by a gold star on their family’s service flag became informally known as Gold Star Mothers.
The idea of an official organization of these women came from Grace Darling Seibold. Grace’s son, George Vaughn Seibold, volunteered at the age of 23 when the United States entered World War I. George was accepted and sent to Canada, where he learned to fly British planes. Following his training, he was sent to England, where he became a member of the 148th Aero Squadron of the British Royal Flying Corps. When he was assigned to combat duty in France, George faithfully wrote letters home describing the country, his friends in the squadron, and a general idea of what he was doing, as long as it wasn’t classified. Then, George’s letters stopped. After weeks of worry, word came that George was missing in action. Although she feared the worst, Grace continued her visits to the wounded. However, on October 11, 1918, George’s wife received a package at her Chicago home. The box was marked “Effects of Deceased Officer 1st Lt. George Vaughn Seibold.” She immediately notified Grace, and on November 4, George’s mother and father received word from a family member in Paris that confirmed George’s death, although his body would never be identified.
Grace dealt with her grief by devoting her time to not only continuing her visits to the wounded servicemen, but also contacting other mothers who had lost loved ones in the war. Those contacts led to the formation of a national organization that would become known as the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. Today the Gold Star Mothers work to perpetuate the memory of those whose lives have been lost while in service, as well as to assist veterans and provide support to other Gold Star Mothers.
There are five official chapters of Gold Star Mothers in Pennsylvania, with the closest in Pittsburgh. Although there is no local chapter, the Johnstown area has more than its share of Gold Star Mothers.
One of those is Kathy Hause Walker of Stoystown, whose son, SSGT Brian Hause died on October 23, 2008 in Iraq from a non-combat related medical condition. At the time of his death Brian, who was only 29, was serving with the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron as a crew chief out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
Brian had enlisted in the Air Force in December, 2001, a few years after his graduation from Johnstown Christian School. His deployment to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom was his second, after spending his first deployment in Kuwait. He had also served for three years in Alaska, an assignment he truly loved, his mother said.
Kathy notes that Brian loved the outdoors, so Alaska was the perfect assignment for him. He also loved playing his acoustic guitar and singing, and he had a great sense of humor.
“He was the kind of person who just lights up the room when he enters,” Kathy recalled.
That comment was confirmed by Brian’s supervisor at Balad Air Force Base in Iraq, SSGT Amos Tolson.
“He had an uncanny ability to make the whole section smile,” said Tolson, who went on to point out that Brian was always the first one to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night.
Although it was difficult, Kathy related the night she learned that Brian had died. “We had just gone to bed because my husband, John, had to get up early to go to work.”
A knock on the door awakened them, and John went to see who was coming to the house so late in the evening. It wasn’t long before he returned and solemnly said to Kathy, “You need to get up.” When Kathy and John went into their dining room she saw two men in uniform, one of them a chaplain.
She immediately knew why they were there, and she said, “If I hadn’t been holding onto John, I would have collapsed.”
Brian’s remains were returned home for burial in the IOOF Cemetery in Stoystown. He left two young children, a son and a daughter. Kathy admitted that she sometimes gets angry that his children were robbed of their father at such a young age, and that Brian never had the opportunity to see his children grow up. When asked how she coped with Brian’s death, Kathy was quick to say that she relied heavily on her faith to get through each day.
“The pain is there all the time,” she said. “It never really leaves.” Her grief was amplified when she also lost her husband a year after Brian’s passing.
The question can easily be asked, “How does anyone continue on after losing a child?” For Kathy, the answer to that came through an organization called TAPS, which stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
“It’s support for people with military loss. They do a terrific job,” she says. “I’ve attended some of their seminars and workshops. They even provided a kayaking trip in Washington State with a group of other people from TAPS. They have a number I can call 24/7 if I need to talk, and they have been instrumental in my healing.”
Much like the original Gold Star Mother, Grace Darling Seibold, Kathy has also found some solace in helping others. She volunteers with a grief recovery support group known as GriefShare, as well as with a similar organization named Compassionate Friends. She found that both were helpful in her recovery and she wished to return their assistance by helping others who are going through the grieving process. She also is active in the newly created Patriot Park Foundation, a Somerset County organization whose mission is to honor and remember Global War on Terrorism veterans and their families for their sacrifices. As part of that mission the Foundation has established Patriot Park along Lincoln Highway, not far from the Flight 93 National Memorial. There, the group has honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror by establishing the Field of Heroes Flag Display, containing more than 7,000 flags. Each flag represents one service man or woman who has given their life to protect our freedom.
To further cope with her grief, Kathy began keeping a journal. At night, when she has trouble falling asleep, she writes.
“Nothing specific,” she says. “Just whatever comes to mind. How I feel, my emotions, and how much I miss Brian.”
She even writes letters to him from time to time, even though she knows she can’t mail them.
“It just helps me handle the pain,” she says.