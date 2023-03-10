Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.