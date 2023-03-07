The Rx for a Lasting Legacy
And a closer look at 70 years of Westmont Rexall Drug
By LISA DALLAPE MATSON
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Do you get your prescriptions filled at one of those big chain stores or at the grocery store?
Mike Gnagey, owner, and pharmacist at Westmont Rexall Drug, would like you to consider having your medication filled at one of the last independent pharmacies still in business in the Greater Johnstown area.
Westmont Rexall Drug Store was started by Don and Betty Gnagey, Mike’s parents, 70 years ago. They ran the store together on Goucher Street and Entrance Drive in the West Hills where it has been ever since. Don and Betty grew up around Somerset and came from a long line of businessmen. Don completed his undergraduate degree at Juniata College in Huntingdon and received his pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh. And he held his pharmacy license until he was 90 years old!
Mike hopes he can come close to that.
“I always like to tell people not only was Don my father, but he was also my business partner and best friend,” Mike says. “Because one of us had to be at the store, we could not vacation together, but we were able to spend a day or two at Indian Lake or Hidden Valley.”
And then Mike shows me pictures of his Dad and him throughout the years.
The work ethic that Mike’s parents instilled in him is being carried on by the third generation. The pharmacy is still a family affair. Mike’s wife Wendy and all of their children worked at the store at one time or another. Mike and his family own two adjacent businesses to the drug store, GForce Fitness and West Hills Beer and Soda. Their son, Michael, is a pharmacy technician at the store and manages it while selling real estate part-time. Their younger son, Chris, maintains the gym and the beer distributor while also selling insurance. Wendy oversees the finances of the gym and distributor.
The drug store has seen its fair share of excitement. More than once, a car ran into its side wall, doing significant damage to the store. Another time, Mike and the store were victims of a robbery. As it turned out the robber was using a cap gun though it looked real enough. It was a Sunday afternoon in 2000-- they were busy. It was Mike’s birthday and his wife, Wendy, had just dropped off his lunch.
“I don't know anything about guns, but when somebody pulls a gun on you, your life flashes in front of you,” Mike recalls. “It really did. It got to the point where I felt like crying, and, then, the longer he took, my fear turned to anger.”
The robber started to leave the store, and Mike chased him, cornering him in the alley behind the store. Minutes after the holdup, the police arrested the robber near Dollar General.
Mike prides himself on knowing his community and customers by name.
“I think it’s funny there was a pharmacy that used to have the slogan ‘We know your name.’ Well, I know your name; I know your car and your pet’s name. I mean that is just what I like to do. It might take one or two times before you come in, until I know you’re a neighbor, and I'll actually see people driving down Goucher Street and when they pull in we have their medication is ready. We have a delivery service which delivers Monday through Friday and it’s free. We deliver to the surrounding area, the West End, to Moxham and Westmont and Southmont. We do a lot deliveries.”
As for the larger competition and the future of the independent drug store?
“I’d like to think that our business will continue, but we’re up against all the big box stores. We can compete with a big box store pricewise and everything but what really hurts is insurance companies drive people to go either mail order or to the chain stores. Our service is really second to none. When someone calls, you’ll either talk to Diana (Pessalano) or me-- somebody that is knowledgeable about what’s going on.”
“The biggest thing I’d like to get through to everybody is that it's hard for me to understand why people go to these big box stores where I see people standing in line at these grocery stores at the pharmacies and they’re there waiting two or three hours, when we can turn over prescriptions in five to ten minutes.”
And how has technology changed the pharmaceutical industry?
“I was never computer savvy, but I’ve had to learn to do that. If it was up to my dad we would still be using, I still have the typewriter! I still have it. Technology has really streamlined our process,” Mike says. “At one time in our heyday we employed five pharmacists. Now we employ two. But we are still able to compete with the big guys.”
And the secret to small town success?
“We owe our success to the great employees who have worked for us over 30 years and our loyal customers,” Mike offers. “There are legacy businesses all over Johnstown. I try and patronize a little guy; if people don't start patronizing a little guy there’s not going be anymore little guys left if you think about it. We’re truly the only single drugstore left in town.”