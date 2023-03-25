Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.