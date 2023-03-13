Business Spotlight:
How Greg Nash breaks through the chains at “Prisoners of Iron”
“I am a prisoner of iron, not a prisoner of the system. To some people, it’s the church that keeps them out the streets. For me, it’s the gym.
- Greg Nash
The founder of Prisoners of Iron, Greg Nash knows a thing or two about staying fit – both mentally and physically. He knows grit, determination, survival on the streets, how to defend himself and how to find a passion in something so strong that it drives your every waking moment. And he is more than happy to share what he has learned with others.
Greg established POI as a brand and business to prevent himself and others from both falling victim to the streets and to keep young men like himself from going to prison.
“A lot of my friends and family became prisoners of the system, whether from doing drugs or selling them” he says. He remembers being a two-time High School Track State Qualifier and playing Division 2 Football at Bloomsburg University. During his sophomore year of college, he too became accustomed to the streets and to fall in with the young crowd. These choices of his youth caused him to lose his scholarship. It was a life changing situation for the man who was then inspired him to change his focus from the streets to the gym.
Greg Nash began Prisoners of Iron nearly seven years ago in 2016 at West Hills Fitness located in the Westmont section of Johnstown. He recently relocated to Big Dawg Built in the Westend. He is a personal fitness trainer and certified strength and conditioning coach through the International Sports Sciences Association who specializes in sport specific training. His focus is working with children of all ages to improve their strength, speed, agility, and endurance in the weight room.
Not only is POI thriving, but it is inspiring Nash to use his business to help not only build muscle mass but to also build the neighborhood around him.
“You build a better community by building better people. It’s my job to use my field to build better people. I get shown the same love everywhere I go. That’s how I know that POI is a bigger entity then just me” Greg says.
For nearly a decade now, Greg Nash has trained enthusiasts of all ethnicities and races in Johnstown and surrounding school districts.
“I’ve trained kids in Johnstown, Cambria Heights, Forest Hills, Somerset, and the list goes on. I’m forcing the gap to close between the relationships of kids from different schools. I’m letting them see something outside of the circumstances they see every day,” he says. “Poverty stricken kids are building relationships with kids who come from more fortunate circumstances.”
“I’m a big black guy with muscles, tattoos, and dreads. When you look at me, you’re not going to think I am doing great things in the community” he laughs, with a playful wink in the eye. He is certainly the walking definition of “never judge a book by its cover.”
In addition to his community roles, Greg Nash is a family man. He has a supporting wife, Jill Nash, who also contributes to the community. He tells how they fell in love at their High School Junior Formal 20 years ago and have been inseparable ever since. Both use their athletic talents to benefit the youth. Together they have three children - Aubreyonna, Zakius, and DeMarius. Mr. and Mrs. Nash teach their kids their same health and wellness practices. They practice at home what they preach to the public.
Greg also likes to talk about how his training goes beyond just the physical aspect. He emphasizes the mental aspect of training as well.
“We set physical goals as well as mental goals because when our mindset fails us, our body follows” he explains.
Greg Nash also believes it is beneficial to have a strong support system when taking on a position that is seen as a leadership role. He says he is fortunate to have and older sister (he refers to her as his “Mini Mom”), friends he coaches side by side with and many other members of the community.
Greg is also a football coach for Johnstown High School and Elementary as well as track coach for Johnstown High School.
“I’m bonding with the youth because I’m trying to be who I needed when I was young. I want to be able to give kids in our community that come from poverty and similar circumstances an opportunity to change that for themselves and family,” he says. “I have relationships with their teachers so they can tell me more about the kids and when they’re not doing what they're supposed to, so we can work together to keep them on track.”
Greg takes pride in building a genuine connection with the youth.
“That’s the energy that I bring, just showing them that I care. I love them when they are at their worst, I love them when they are at their best. I’m going to be there for them and support them through the highs and lows that life brings” he says.