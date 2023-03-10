Feeling Burnout?
How to define it, how to address it, and how to manage it
In our lifetime, there are particular anniversaries we look forward to celebrating. A wedding, work, or even a friendship anniversary, are just some of the special events we look forward to commemorating because they bring us joy. Conversely, many events bring us pain, such as the death of a loved one or something as devastating as 9/11. March 2023 marks the third anniversary of one of the most unexpected events to hit us globally in decades. The pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, better known as the coronavirus, was identified in late 2019 and has touched virtually every human being on this planet. We all know that the coronavirus causes a debilitating respiratory illness called COVID-19. We also know that this virus has changed how we live, work and play. No other group has been affected more than our frontliners, especially healthcare providers.
In a recent study conducted by “Medscape” on “Physician Burnout and Depression 2022: Stress, Anxiety, Anger”,13,069 physicians over 29 specialties across the country were surveyed on current mental health and well-being in recent months. According to the results, physicians are experiencing a jump from 42% to 47%, in 2021, compared to 2020. In terms of work settings, respondents reported outpatient clinics and hospitals as the most prevalent settings for burnout.
“Burnout” is an actual diagnosable condition resulting from the stressors at a workplace. Its new definition relates to chronic workplace stress that isn’t successfully managed. Because this condition results from stress, it can lead to other mental health conditions if it stays unmanaged. Health workers in general experience this condition more than people from any other field, but nurses especially face high rates. One-third of all nurses report emotional exhaustion that qualifies as “high burnout.”
Johnstown Magazine would like to offer these tips for “managing” burnout, as recommended by and compiled from the Center for Disease Control, Johns Hopkins, and the Journal of American Medicine.
- Exercise
- Eat Well
- Spend Time with Family and Friends
- Establish a Support System With Your Peers
- Identify Areas You Can Control
- Switch Your Focus
- Meditate
- Adjust Your Schedule
- Make “You” Time
- Set Limits and Say No
- Practice Deep and Belly Breathing
- Seek Help
Remember, our local health care workers are real heroes. And we have put them through a lot in the last three years.
Find out what "Medical Burnout" among professionals is -- how to identify it and how best to treat it -- in the March 2023 Health and Wellness Edition of Johnstown Magazine -- available now