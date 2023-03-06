Artful Expressions
Stressed? Anxious? Overwhelmed?
Expose yourself to the arts!
By ANGELA R. GODIN
Special Contributor, Johnstown Magazine
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an ongoing need for positive creative, physical, mental, and emotional outlets. Many people are still suffering from the mental health effects, from the pandemic along with the lack of physical movement and exertion during shutdowns. As a way to help combat the isolation and loneliness that has impacted our community, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County has recently added new digital components to its Arts4Wellness programming.
According to the national organization Americans for the Arts’ “10 Reasons to Support the Arts in 2021,” “The arts are an effective resource in reducing depression and anxiety and increasing life satisfaction. Just 30 minutes of active arts activities daily can combat the ill effects of isolation and loneliness associated with COVID-19.”
The Arts Center’s Arts4Wellness initiatives provide accessible movement art, connecting the general public, underrepresented groups, and isolated populations throughout Pennsylvania with talented and qualified artists. The really special thing about Arts4Wellness is its ability to serve the largest population possible, for those able to attend in-person classes and workshops or those participating in corresponding online experiences.
The Arts Center’s plethora of Arts4Wellness opportunities includes Yoga, Chair Yoga, Family Yoga, Zumba, Move & Groove (low impact aerobic dance), Ballroom Line Dancing, and Ballroom (couples) Dancing all of which are offered through in-person and digital classes or workshops. Instructing artists are certified, experts, and or fulltime professionals in these fields. Additionally, since Arts4Wellness is almost 100% comprised of movement-based mediums, the Arts Center considers these instructors to be a subset of performing artists, adding to the unique arts and cultural sector of the Greater Johnstown community by merging diverse performance art with wellness experiences.
Arts4Wellness provides two forms of programming: classes or shorts. Classes are one-hour instructional experiences where students participate in their desired medium. These are available in-person or digitally, and are adaptable to accommodate each student’s proficiency level. Classes are offered at affordable rates to the general public and those participating digitally, as well as some classes being offered completely free throughout the year. Shorts are defined as 15-to-20-minute digital Arts4Wellness videos that can easily be followed by any student, regardless of their proficiency level.
To reach as many individuals as possible, Arts4Wellness uses social media. This enables the instructing artists to directly engage with a cross-section of individuals. For platforms of limited video size or that do not support video content, the Arts Center advertises the Arts4Wellness experiences with a photo or captivating post to notify potential participants of the opportunity they can experience on the Arts Center's YouTube channel (permanent location of videos) or website.
The mission of the Arts Center is to provide an inspiring and creative gathering place where the arts improve the quality of life for everyone. This allows communities within the Greater Johnstown area to experience art that they would typically have to travel a distance to experience or observe, along with providing a quality of excellence to positively impact throughout Cambria County and improving the quality of life for artists and Pennsylvanians.
According to Americans for the Arts essay Arts, Health, & Wellness by Judy Rollins, “The holistic approach, called whole person caring, helps foster optimal health and wellness, with particular awareness to the person's physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual dimensions and needs.”
Rollins’ essay provides a strong case for the value of quality-of-life transformation placed on art and the art experience which caters to student patients through the fostering of qualified artists and art instructors. The artist or art instructor approaches the transmission of the artistic experience as a whole - mind, body, and soul - concept, appreciating art beyond the project.
“The nature of the arts, with its focus on personal choice and self-expression, renders it a perfect tool for assuring person-centered care and care for the whole person,” states Rollins. To the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, this reinforces why Arts4Wellness is so vital to our community and the wellbeing of all people, fostering their artistic wellness.