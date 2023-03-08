A Life of “Extended Grace”
Get Behind the Message and Mission of the “Warlord”
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Johnstown Magazine
In one weekend in Somerset and Bedford Counties - one notable horrible scary weekend in the summer of 2022 -- headlines were published and news broke that there were six drug related deaths from overdoses within a 72 hour period. Six lives lost because of drug use in one weekend. That’s when I sat down to talk with Carlos Reyes.
I was supposed to interview him earlier but our schedules were not matching up and so that Thursday afternoon – as the headlines were screaming for response -- was the first chance we were both available. I could tell the moment he sat across from me that something heavy was on this man’s heart. And that’s what it was. The news that six people had died from drugs.
Headlines from all across the nation have repeated the same thing for months. The war on drugs has reached rural America.
After shaking my hand, Carlos shook his head.
“This is where we are. It’s sad and it’s a bit scary, isn’t it?” he says. He wears a short sleeved sports shirt covered in a camouflage pattern. It’s appropriate because this is a man who has fought his own war. He has himself wrestled with the demon of addiction and today, the author of the book The Warlord – says he has a new mission: to help others go into their own battles – armed with spiritual guidance.
“You know the old saying – all that is needed for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing,” he says. “I just can’t sit back and do nothing.”
His book, The Warlord, is his autobiography. It’s a detailed story of Carlos’ life in his 20s and early 30s, a life spent as the son of a Puerto Rican immigrant living in New York City – involved in gangs, addicted to hard drugs, hard liquor, and a hard lifestyle of his own making. He is an admitted thief and a confessed criminal who ended up in and out of federal prisons for ten years –a whole decade of his life – and him – wasted.
In fact, in 1965, at the age of 21, he was released from his first rehabilitation unit. At the time, the woman who had been his counselor noted in his release papers: “Carlos has been faked out and is again on drugs. He is living on extended grace and borrowed time. I give him three weeks to live and no more. I can’t even scrounge up pity for him. He is proud of nothing. He has no faith, so stares blankly….”
Those written words fell on deaf ears to the young Carlos. He paid them no attention and no respect. It would not be until years later that the gravity of his life pulled at him. And the weight was heavy. The price of his youth almost cost him his own life.
The journey was long to get to where he is now. Today he is a sensitive nearly 80 year old who remains active as an evangelist and motivational speaker. He is happily married to his wife, Dian. They currently live in Hyndman – where Reyes is the pastor a church there and an occasional motivational speaker – he is a sought after preacher at many a “good old fashioned” tent revival in Somerset, Bedford and even here in Cambria County.
He is the father of four and has 13 grandchildren. He founded Daybreak Ministries 30 years ago this year – in 1993 -- and still serves as its executive director. In the summer of 2021, Daybreak Ministries hosted the “5 Days of Fire” revival event in Pennsylvania. Carlos Reyes himself was the last featured speaker of the event.
“I used to speak at high schools – all the local high schools – all the time. I would speak at rallies and sometimes at (graduation) ceremonies. I haven’t been asked to do that for awhile because I think we stopped paying attention. It was a conversation we all stopped having and now look where we are,” Carlos says. “Now, with what is going on in the world and in our own community, I think I do have a strong message about my life that people could hear and should hear.”
Carlos says the key to preserving a community is in its future generation.
“I think for a lot of people in their 20s, they look around and they see abandoned buildings and they see burned out buildings but in some cases, they are the ones who abandoned them and burned them down. You can’t do that to your community. You can’t tear your community down and then complain that it’s torn down.”
“I say to kids – love your hometown. Don’t let Hyndman, or Bedford, or Altoona or Johnstown become a victim. Fight for it. Fight to keep your hometown,” Carlos says. “I have been 35 years spreading this message and my message and my story has not changed. But the times have changed and they’re changing again and I think I have a message for that change.”
