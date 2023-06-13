Looking Back
What’s in a Name?
The History Behind one of Johnstown’s Favorite Parks
Most people who live in Johnstown have either been to Stackhouse Park or know of it. The park consists of 277 acres of natural beauty, with 14 trails used by hikers and casual walkers, not to mention runners, dog walkers, cross country skiers, picnickers, bird watchers, students, and wildlife lovers in general.
It is not uncommon to see turkeys, deer, and even the occasional eagle or bear in the park. One of the features of the park is a natural amphitheater that serves as the home to the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, known for their popular Shakespeare in the Park presentations in summer months.
It’s appropriate then that it is the Shakespeare quote “What's in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name, would smell as sweet” that applies so nicely when it comes to referencing this parcel of property.
So… what is in a name? What’s a Stackhouse, anyway?
Or more appropriately, the question should be, “Who was Stackhouse?”
The park’s namesake was Powell Stackhouse, a prominent Johnstowner of the second half of the 19th century. Powell Stackhouse was born on July 16, 1840 in Philadelphia to Quakers Joseph Dilworth Stackhouse and his wife Sarah Phipps Shaw Stackhouse. Young Powell would have two younger sisters over the next eleven years. After attending Northeast Grammar School, he entered Central High School in Philadelphia.
In 1856, after moving to Johnstown, presumably with his family, he began working for Wood, Morrell, and Company at the age of 16. Just a year earlier, the company had begun leasing the Cambria Iron Company’s facilities after the latter had fallen on hard times. Among the assets leased by Wood, Morrell, and Company was Cambria Iron’s company store. That company store would become Penn Traffic Company in 1891, Johnstown’s premier department store.
Just four years after he began working at Wood, Morrell, and Company, young Powell experienced the first in a series of family tragedies in his life. His mother died in 1860. She was only 45 at the time of her death. His broken hearted father never remarried. His mother’s death, however, would be only the first of many events to negatively impact his life over the next few years.
With the beginning of the Civil War, Powell Stackhouse enlisted as a second corporal into the Johnstown Zouave Cadets, which split into Company K of the 3rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, a regiment that served only three months, and Company A of the 54th Pennsylvania Infantry. Corporal Stackhouse went with the portion that became Co. K of the 3rd Pennsylvania and mustered out on July 29, 1861 when the regiment disbanded.
There was some good news and some romance in all of this and things looked a little promising when our hero married Lucinda Elizabeth Roberts before enlisting into the 198th Pennsylvania Infantry. As part of that regiment, he would rise to the rank of major before mustering out on June 4, 1865 after taking part in the Siege of Petersburg and Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox
At war’s end, Powell found himself president of the Mahoning Ore and Steel Company and only a year into his administration, he and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Daniel. That joy was offset just a short time later when Lucinda died. She was only 25 at the time of her death.
Left as a single father, Powell married a second time. His second wife was Genevieve R. Swank and the two became expectant parents shortly after.
However, family grief followed him once again. A young son, Powell, Jr. was born in 1871 and lived only a short time. A second son – also named Powell – was then born in 1872 and a daughter – named Genevieve after her mother – came along in 1874. However, when his children were yet still toddlers – between the ages of three and one -- Stackhouse became a widower for the second time when Genevieve died in 1875.
Powell then married the next year for the third time. And unbelievably, his new wife - Anna Payson - lived less than a year after their wedding. His fourth wife, Lucinda, whom he married in 1878, would fare better than any of his three previous wives, living until 1942. She and Powell had two additional children together.
Along the way, in addition to being president of Mahoning Ore and Steel Company, Stackhouse became president of Penn Iron Mining Company and Cambria Iron Works, as well as the First Vice President of the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The land that would eventually be named for Powell Stackhouse was privately owned until it was acquired by the Cambria Iron Works, which eventually became known as Bethlehem Steel. The land was deeded to the city in 1931 with a stipulation that the park could never be timbered for profit or developed in any way, ensuring that the park as we know it today will remain the same.
In the mid-1930s the Civilian Conservation Corps made several improvements in the park, including trails, roads, pavilions, restrooms, and bridges. Unfortunately, the park was neglected for many years after the CCC left, and with no restrictions to vehicular traffic, it became a dumping ground and the park’s purpose as a place of enjoyment for family friendly events slowly faded away.
In the 1980s a group of concerned citizens organized Stackhouse Park, Inc. The park was gradually restored and today – more than 30 years after its restoration and nearly 200 years since its namesake walked the property – the acreage is once again one of the outdoor gems that Johnstowners are privileged to enjoy.
As for the man, the myth and legend that was Powell Stackhouse? The iron and steel magnate died in St. Petersburg, Florida on Feb 4, 1927. The park property was donated four years after his demise. Thus, Stackhouse died without ever knowing that this beautiful park would bear his name.