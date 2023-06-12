Book Report:
“That Boy Just Has to Be Different”
Author Lenny Pinna finds solace without silence in his Homecoming
And how the timing is right for his latest publishing project
Lenny Pinna had no intention of returning to Johnstown. He appreciated the occasional visit but his life plans did not include returning to his boyhood home to reside permanently.
But fate – as he has come to learn firsthand – is often fickle. And just as it had guided his life in the past, it was about to take hold again. And everything he had worked on, every project he pursued, every dream he had – was about to meet at the intersection of his past and present.
Because of one person he had met 30 years before and the lessons that man had taught him, Lenny was ready for what was about to happen. He had learned that sometimes a person may not always end up where they intended to go, but life will always take a person to the place he or she needs to be. By “coming home,” he would soon be part of a tapestry that was started on a loom 80 years prior.
Lenny grew up in the Johnstown area. He spent his formidable years in Conemaugh Burrough, a place he describes as “very Italian and very Catholic.”
“I remember the phrase I heard most often growing up in Johnstown was ‘that boy just has to be different,” Lenny remembers. “I couldn’t wait to catapult myself out of here when I was younger.”
After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown in the 1970s, he decided to pursue his dream of a career in live theatre and he headed to New York City. There, he married and even started a family. He later learned of an available internship at an area with the reputation for being the “Broadway of the Midwest” – Cleveland, Ohio. And he worked for the Cleveland Playhouse for quite some time. He liked the Ohio area so much he stayed and became a teacher – eventually instructing theatre courses at Kent State University. He also founded his own theatre company.
It was here that Lenny would meet the man who would change the path of his career and his calling. He met actor, Tedd Burr.
Lenny and Tedd were each cast in a play in Ohio and during rehearsals of the production – as many actors do – they became fast friends.
“Tedd was a storyteller and he was very interesting. He was so knowledgeable on opera and theatre and he had a very distinctive speech. He had this long silky white hair that he pulled back or up. He wore his hair in a way that reminded me of my Italian grandmother. I would go to his house and we would just visit and I would listen to him talk for hours.”
“Tedd was cast in my production of Oedipus Rex,” he recalls. “That was the first time I met him. And we worked together on several plays before I decided to leave Ohio and go back to New York in 1999.”
After a stint in Houston, Texas and then in Los Angeles – after all, actors must go where the productions call- he found himself back in the Cleveland Ohio area and back in another production – this one a play written by Terrence McNally. And the star of this production was none other than his friend, Tedd Burr.
“January 31, 2000 I moved back to Cleveland and I remember it very well,” Lenny recalls. “On that same day, Tedd gave me a play he wanted me to read. And we reconnected as friends and he began to open up to me then, about his life and his past and he began to trust me.”
It was then that fate would intervene in a way that even surprised Lenny.
“I remember Tedd told me for his whole life, he had felt like a younger woman in a man’s body. And he always presented himself as very androgynous. He began a discussion with me about gender and how his identity and that dynamic shaped him. And I remember he started going down a path with me in conversation he had never gone down before. He started talking very openly and honestly and one of the things he said to me was when he was younger he didn’t know if he was fish or foul. He said he felt unwanted and unloved. And then he showed me a picture of himself at 20 years old. And that is the photo that is on the cover of the book.”
In early 2021, Lenny received word from his mother that a favorite aunt had passed away from COVID and he was needed back home in Johnstown for “a little while” to help his mother grieve and deal with her late sister’s estate. Tragically, Lenny’s mother then passed away eight days later. She had contracted COVID also and the virus was too much for her body to bear.
“So those two events hurled me back home to Johnstown in the middle of a pandemic,” he recalls. “And so I was sitting here in my mother’s house, in the house where I grew up, trying to figure out what I should do for the rest of my life. I had these two houses now to take care of and no idea what I was going to do creatively.”
Then he remembered the idea of the book.
“And so decided I could stay in Johnstown and publish the book from here,” he says. “I came back here for a purpose and that purpose I know now was to finish this book. I came back to Johnstown when I was supposed to – as a whole person with all my experiences and everything I have learned. I have more I need to do and give to this community. I don’t regret anything about my life but I do think I am now at a place in my life where I am free to pursue what I want. I have found the silver lining.”
